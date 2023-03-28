A suspended learner driver who was caught speeding 43kmh over the learner limit was unaccompanied by a licenced driver and also returned a breath alcohol reading that was three times above the legal limit, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Bridgewater man also had four children in the car. said Tasmania Police Inspector Jim Semmens.
Police said the man was intercepted driving at 133kmh about 8.15 pm on Monday on the Brooker Highway at Claremont.
He was charged with multiple traffic offences and his licence immediately suspended for a further two years.
"This is an example of poor driver behaviour that could very easily result in tragedy," Inspector Semmens said.
"Disappointingly, the man also had four children in the car at the time he was intercepted."
The man returned a breath alcohol reading of 0.154 - three times the legal limit for fully licenced drivers. The alcohol limit for learner and provisional licence holders is zero.
No seatbelt offences were detected during the incident, Inspector Semmens said.
"Our message is simple, don't speed, don't drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and don't drive tired or distracted," he said.
