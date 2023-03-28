The Examiner
Speeding, drink-driving Bridgewater learner driver charged

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:19pm
A suspended learner driver who was caught speeding 43kmh over the learner limit was unaccompanied by a licenced driver and also returned a breath alcohol reading that was three times above the legal limit, police confirmed on Tuesday.

