Crime Stoppers launches national campaign targeting organised crime and illicit drug trade

Crime Stoppers launched a national campaign targeting organised crime and illicit drug trade on Tuesday under the name 'They'll Never Know.'
It comes after a week of significant busts in Tasmania, as a Mowbray man was charged for trafficking 20kg of weed on March 25.
In a separate seizure on Monday night, a man was arrested and charged with trafficking two kilograms of cocaine and 3.5 kilograms of methylamphetamine at the Hobart airport.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania Chair David Daniels OAM said the campaign would assist police in disrupting the illicit drug trade in Tasmania and across the country.
"This campaign will focus on the supply train of illicit drugs and encourage the community to share what they know about manufacturing, trafficking and dealing illicit drugs in the community," Mr Daniels said.
"In some way, nearly every family has been impacted by drugs."
The campaign will run for six months, funded by the Australian government through a Proceeds of Crime Act grant, which uses $3.55 million from seized criminal assets.
Tasmania police assistant commissioner Rob Blackwood said Crime Stoppers were a key partner when it came to adding intelligence from the community concerning drugs.
"We regularly work with our partner agencies and other groups, including Australia Post, airports and Spirit of Tasmania, where we're monitoring the gateways coming into the state," Mr Blackwood said.
"As you'll see from Monday night, five and a half million dollars worth of drugs have been seized by police, which is a great job."
Police Minister Felix Ellis said additional resources were put into policing illicit drugs.
"There are now more than 30 officers dedicated to disrupting exactly this kind of activity and putting these criminals behind bars," Mr Ellis said.
"We look to partner with the federal government and the Australian Federal Police regarding a range of these crimes.
"Crimestoppers is a phenomenal vehicle here in Tasmania, and our government has provided support for Crimestoppers for many years, as well as at a federal level."
