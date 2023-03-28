Victorian pacer Wheres The Gold will have to overcome a 20m handicap to complete the Tasmania Cup - Easter Cup double.
He is the lone horse off the back mark in Sunday's second Easter Cup heat at Mowbray which has attracted a disappointing field of only six.
The Emma Stewart-trained four-year-old started off the front when he won the $150,000 Tasmania Cup in Hobart on March 18.
Whereas the Tasmania Cup had set handicaps based on national ratings, the Easter Cup is a discretionary handicap.
Harjeet, who started off 30m in Hobart, will be off 20m in the Easter Cup final and Rackemup Tigerpie, who started off 20m, will be off 10m, both horses therefore meeting Wheres The Gold on 30m better terms.
Stewart already has one horse qualified for the Easter Cup, with Like A Wildfire an impressive winner off 30m in last week's opening heat.
The $75,000 final is at Mowbray on Easter Saturday night.
EASTER CUP HEAT 2
FRONT: Boom (T Rattray), Check In (B Yole), Cullenburn (B Yole), Racketeers Boy (T Hillier).
10M: Sunny Sanz (K Rattray).
20M: Wheres The Gold (E Stewart).
Erica Byrne Burke has at least one good winning chance in the fifth round of the National Apprentice Series at Eagle Farm on Wednesday.
Devonport-based Byrne Burke will ride $5.00 third favourite Havlicek for Chris Waller in the fifth race on the program which is the 10th heat of the series.
She is on $23 outsider Polite Applause in the earlier heat.
Queensland has a commanding lead in the series after Emily Lang won both heats in South Australia last week.
The final heats are at Sandown in three weeks when Taylor Johnstone will ride for Tasmania.
Leading Queensland jockey Stephanie Thornton has retired from riding - at least temporarily.
Thornton, 24, who rode regularly in Tasmania as an apprentice, is pregnant.
A winner of 347 races, she had her last rides for the time being at the Gold Coast on Saturday.
"As of now, I am finished (with riding) but the door is still very much open for me in racing at some stage in the future," she told the Racenet web site.
Thornton is married to group 1-winning jockey Ben Thompson.
She had 280 rides in Tasmania for 33 wins and 48 minor placings.
Early shorteners in the TAB fixed-odds markets on the final night meeting of the season on Wednesday -
RACE 1: Good early money for two former mainlanders - Dutch Action ($15 to $7.00) and Noble Exception ($11 to $6.00). Both look to be working up to a win and have drawn well which is important from the 1400m start.
RACE 2: No Access, drawn 1 in another 1400m race, is a firming favourite ($5.00 to $4.00) and there's been strong support for Miss Vivace ($6.00 to $4.40) who, in contrast, is drawn out in the car park.
RACE 3: Imagine Howe ($5.00 to $4.20) and Zewinna ($5.00 to $4.60) have firmed but it's a race that doesn't appear to be inspiring much betting activity outside of that duo.
RACE 4: An early move for first-starter Geegees City Boy ($5.00 to $3.50) could be significant in a race devoid of strong form. He's two from two at the trials and beat recent winner Sushi Express in one of them. Starnote ($2.70 to $2.50) remains favourite.
RACE 5: Sharma Rama looked over the odds at $6.00 and quickly firmed to $4.20, while stablemate Majestic Diamond ($3.20) held favouritism. There has been specking for Jermeiah ($16 to $11) and Hannah's Song ($26 to $14).
RACE 6: Punters are brave betting on these 2100m class 1 races but they've had a nibble at Aurum Man ($11 to $8.50), Conumdrum ($4.80 to $4.60) and Miss Pebbles ($15 to $11).
RACE 7: The three at the top of the weights completely dominate the betting, with Chosen Eagle firming from $3.40 to $3.20 to be a clear favourite. Malevolent ($4.00) and Mr Freeze ($4.20) have been remained solid.
RACE 8: Punters expect Romary ($3.30 to $2.70) to go on her winning way and make it four straight. Favourite Julius ($2.30) has been contesting much stronger races than her but has 5kg more and has never won beyond 1150m.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
