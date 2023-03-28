Modern classrooms: Is your child's school being upgraded?

State school classrooms are being modernised under the state government's 'largest' investment in education.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said capital education projects are worth up to $250 million over the next four years, which includes up to $70 million this year.
He said up to $10 million was invested as part of its Contemporary Classroom election commitment.
Northern Tasmanian schools to receive temporary upgardes include Glen Dhu Primary School, Mowbray Heights Primary School, South George Primary School, Ringarooma Primary School and Lilydale District School.
In the North-West, the schools include Havenview Primary School and Port Dalrymple Primary School.
"We know that contemporary learning spaces have a positive impact on teaching and learning," Mr Jaensch said.
"This Government has a strong track record of investment and delivery in the infrastructure and human resources that are required to drive improvement in education outcomes in Tasmania," he said.
"We will continue to address the major education issues that Tasmania has faced for far too long, and we will continue to follow through with investment and support for our highly valued education workforce and their school communities."
The new build at Legana has started, alongside major redevelopments of the North West Support School and Montello Primary School.
Meanwhile, construction of the new Child and Family Learning Centres at Waratah-Wynyard and West Ulverstone is underway.
