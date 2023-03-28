In its third year, the Launceston Ukulele Jamboree returns on Friday for a three-day festival celebrating the little four-stringed instrument.
Festival organiser Jackie Anifandis said it was the first time the festival would run across three days.
"We have performers coming from all over Australia and even an international act from New Zealand coming this year," Ms Anifandis said.
"Friday and Saturday night, we'll have multi-band concerts in the Pilgrim Church on Patterson Street."
Along with live performances, entertainers will host workshops throughout the day on Saturday.
Ms Anifandis said the jamborees' special headlining act was the Thin White Ukes, a David Bowie ukulele tribute band.
"They've been doing the rounds on the mainland for years and it'll be their first time in Tasmania," Ms Anifandis said.
An online raffle will run over the weekend, where proceeds will go towards Enterprising Aardvark Counselling and Consultancy, a free sexual assault counselling service in Launceston.
"They get zero government funding and rely solely on donations from the community to do the worthwhile work they do," Ms Anifandis said.
"I'm passionate about giving back to the community with whatever I do in music."
Ms Anifandis said as the festival director, she loved seeing the joy ukuleles brought to people.
"The uke is a friendly little instrument and anyone can play it. It doesn't matter if you've never played music in your life."
"I've taught hundreds of people to play with the regular Uke jams I hold here in Launceston. It inspires people to be silly and let their hair down
"Get online and buy some tickets. It's going to be loads of fun."
The Launceston Ukulele Jamboree starts Friday night, with tickets available at Humanitix.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
