'Corruption' allegations in racing raised in State Parliament

Tasmania's racing industry continues to be under the microscope in Parliament this morning, with Premier Jeremy Rockliff promising to look into the latest concerns.
An independent review into the industry was called by Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie on Monday following allegations of fixed racing results by certain players within the harness racing industry, and serious animal cruelty practices.
Last week Ms Ogilvie was calling out Labor, Greens and the Independent MP Kristie Johnston for their "targeted attack" on the greyhound racing industry
This week Ms Ogilvie said something needed to be done in racing, and that it was time for an independent investigation,
She said that the terms of reference will be drawn up as soon as possible, and that a betting analyst will be employed to help assess racing trends in Tasmanian industry.
"Today we are taking action, it is the right thing to do," Ms Ogilvie said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor condemned the state's lack of action on the matter up until this point.
She said the allegations against the named racing player and the Office of Racing Integrity reeked of state sanctioned corruption.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said previous investigations, such as the greyhound live baiting scandal review, led to clear decisions surrounding the Office of Racing Integrity and the challenges that arose.
He said changes would occur again if it was found to be necessary.
"If there is a need for change where there are deficiencies highlighted, it is important that we are very clear in our actions in terms of ensuring that the integrity and probity ... would be based on continuous improvement," Mr Rockliff said.
"And when there are matters that need to be addressed, we address them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.