Ben Lomond Alpine Resort continues to work towards a revamp for the tourist destination spot.
The City of Launceston will consider a proposal for a combined shop and café located in the Alpine resort on Blessington Road.
This is the second time the application has gone to the City of Launceston planning authority for approval as it was previously approved with the shipping container, now replaced with a building which will be a pre-fabricated shed.
The shop would be general hire and retail, including hiring snow and ski gear and ticket sale for Ben Lomond.
The café/kiosk will have hot and prepared food for cold and hungry skiers. The kiosk will also be able to sell alcohol and will be separate from the general shop.
There will be outdoor and indoor areas designated for serving and alcohol consumption.
Ben Lomond is also in the midst of upgrade works, which were delayed in 2022 due to material shortages.
The upgrades include improved infrastructure and a permanent shelter after the Ben Lomond Hotel was destroyed in a fire.
Other upgrades are part of a $2.8 million funding package.
The official snow season is from Queen's Birthday weekend in June until the end of September.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
