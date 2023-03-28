Traces of heavy metal, asbestos and other waste have been found on a site destined for a Waverley subdivision which could cause health risks.
To see a 50-lot subdivision come to fruition, soil contamination for the site needs to be addressed.
Developers of the former Waverley Gunns Veneer Mills site are attempting to remove contaminated soil.
The soils removal from the 25 hectares will remedy the site for the subdivision, which is greatly needed as the housing crisis continues to bite in Northern Tasmania.
The proposed subdivision is to be developed on 33 Hogarth Street.
Stockpiling, milling and timber treatment occurred at the mill when it was in operation. The site also had two underground storage tanks that held dangerous goods.
The report attached to the application found underground cylinders on-site held LPG and petrol from 1965 to 1992.
There were also reports of copper chrome arsenic which is used to treat timber.
It was found the CCA treatment plant and storage tanks had been removed following a site inspection.
The site was broken down into six areas with two needing remediation - southern boundary vegetation and water dam as well as a CCA treatment area in the centre of the site.
An investigation and review will need to be undertaken for those locations.
Sources of contamination include waste disposal in trees, the treatment facility, a chemical drum disposal and a stormwater drain.
Contamination to humans may occur from being exposed to groundwater, asbestos fibres or vegetation either through direct contact, or inhalation.
Areas off-site could also be at risk, including neighbouring residential areas, off-site vegetation and possibly the North Esk River.
The remediation action plan for Waverley site was put together by Epic Environmental, a New South Wales and Queensland-based specialist environmental consultancy.
The Environmental Protection Agency had two reports for the location on CCA soil and groundwater contamination.
The incidents database did have a record of a complaint about a treatment plant tank leak.
Proposed in December 2022, the subdivision is planned for a staged build; stage one will include 26 lots, varying from 500 to 720 metres squared, stage two will include 17 lots of similar size and the final stage will develop seven residential lots and a park connecting to the existing Bibra Park Recreation Reserve.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
