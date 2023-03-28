The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

UCI Mountain Bike World Series arrives in Derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 29 2023 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall winner Luke Meier-Smith in action at Maydena last weekend. Pictures by UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Overall winner Luke Meier-Smith in action at Maydena last weekend. Pictures by UCI Mountain Bike World Series

A new name and trail herald the return of the world's best mountain bikers to Derby this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.