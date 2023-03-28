A new name and trail herald the return of the world's best mountain bikers to Derby this week.
Since gracing the 125-kilometre Blue Derby network in 2017 and 2019, the Enduro World Series has taken the step up to full World Cup status and become one of six disciplines integrated into the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
Riders from more than 25 countries will descend on the North-East mountain bike mecca each attracted by the promise of Cuddles.
The deceptively-friendly sounding new 1.6km trail will be used for the fifth of six stages which also include the more familiar Roxanne, Dambusters, Trouty, Detonate and Kumma-Gutza.
Having won the EWS Trail of the Year, Australian Event Awards state title and best regional event in its rain-soaked debut year, Blue Derby is hoping to lay on another award-winning reception for the second round of this year's global series.
Riders arrive fresh from the testing trails of Maydena where they raced 54km, climbed 1200m and descended 3000m in the opening round of a series also set to grace Austria, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Andora, France, USA and Canada.
Event director Ian Harwood said hosting the first stages of the new-look series was a massive accomplishment for the state.
"We just love coming to Tasmania," he said.
"Tasmania has shown it has the best trails in the world, by taking out the Enduro World Series Trail of the Year in 2017 and then again in 2019. The question is: can Tasmania produce the best trail of the year for a trifecta in 2023? There certainly is some healthy competition between Maydena and Derby on producing a trail for the coveted award.
"We encourage as many supporters to come out and cheer on the best riders in the world. We anticipate, with the weather gods looking like they will be on our side, it will be an amazing weekend for riders, spectators and the wider community."
UCI president David Lappartient described the Tasmanian venues as "a fitting opening to this exceptional inaugural season" which will see specialists in the various mountain bike formats compete for victory on three continents over the course of the 13 rounds of the series.
Maydena established the series' early pecking order with France's two-time enduro world champion Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp Collective) and reigning Australian downhill champ Luke Meier-Smith (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) claiming victory.
Courdurier started the day with a win and would add a couple more later on but was pushed hard by Austria's reigning UCI downhill world champion Valentina Holl who won two stages before crashing on stage five.
Meanwhile Meier-Smith won his first senior Mountain Bike World Series race, fighting off strong challenges from a hugely-competitive field that featured the best enduro and downhill riders in the world.
Canada's reigning champ Jesse Melamed had a day of mixed fortunes including a burped tyre and collision with a tree that saw him finish 19th.
While the elites are set to race on Saturday, Friday will see the Enduro of Derby, a special event staged for amateur racers.
The official event village will be located opposite the main trail head on the newly-redeveloped car park site and feature food and drink vendors, merchandise, team pits and entertainment.
Derby's Main Street will be closed from 8am until 4pm on Saturday, with traffic diverted onto the Derby Back Road.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
