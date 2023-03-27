The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trial hears of accused man's sex related suggestions for young family friends

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man made sexual comments to young friends, jury hears
Man made sexual comments to young friends, jury hears

A man facing trial for having sex with his children made sex-related comments to their friends when they visited, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.