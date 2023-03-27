Man made sexual comments to young friends, jury hears

A man facing trial for having sex with his children made sex-related comments to their friends when they visited, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
The northern Tasmanian man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecent assault over seven years between 2013 and 2020.
Two witnesses, who were school friends of the man's daughter and son and frequent visitors to the home, gave evidence of how the alleged sexual abuse of the children became known to police.
A then 14-year-old girl told police in an interview that the man's twelve-year-old daughter told her that her father had raped her.
"[Her brother] said, 'we can't talk about those things', she said.
She said that on another occasion, the daughter came to her house upset and had a cut on her arm.
"She said her Dad tried to rape her, he forced her into a room, but she climbed out the window. She was crying and seemed quite serious," she said.
She said that in a game of truth or dare, the boy said 'adult pu**y is good' and [the girl] said 'big di*k hurts'.
She said that when she went to school and told the man's daughter that she would tell school authorities, the girl became upset and said, "No, if no one believes me, my dad is going to hurt me".
Police and Child and Safety Services became involved the next day, the jury heard.
The girl said that one day she was visiting and the man asked her, "are you feeling horny?" She said it made her feel uncomfortable and she left soon after.
Another time she said that the man said that if she was uncomfortable having sex with his son, he [the accused man] had some sex toys she could use.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken, the girl agreed that she could not remember if the sex toys incident occurred.
In an interview with detective Glen Hindle, the boy said that the accused man's son once told him he was grounded.
"He said, 'if you want to get ungrounded, you have to have sex with the parents'," the boy said in evidence.
The jury heard last week that the man's ex-partner was jailed for eight years for her role in sexual abuse at the home, including a plan to have a baby with the son because the baby would have the same DNA.
He said on one visit, the man stood at the door and said: "if you need any practice with sex, go and see [his partner]".
The boy said his girlfriend told him the Dad had sex with two younger girls as well.
