Scottsdale Magpies were 32 points down against the Cooee Bulldogs at three-quarter time in the State Grand Final when there was a rather boastful announcement made on the PA system at West Park.
The announcer encouraged the majority of the 8269 fans to book their ticket to Adelaide where the National Club Championships were being held, a moment that will go down in folklore as the inspiration for Scottsdale's 6.9 (45) to 0.2 (2) final quarter to win by 11 points.
That day was the culmination of all the impressive achievements by the club - who had won the NTFA premiership in 1970, 1971 and 1973 - with the squad beating fierce rivals North Launceston at York Park and Hobart at North Hobart Oval just to be in that famous match in Burnie.
One of the creative ways to best prepare for their matches down South and in the North-West was to fly instead of drive, as legendary captain-coach Bob Wilson explained.
"We had the thought of flying down, so we got down there right on time and that was in Hobart and then we flew to Burnie," he said.
"On the way to Burnie the weather was really rough and the pilot called us up and said, 'Listen, we might have trouble landing, we might have to go to Smithton'.
"Our president said, 'What do we have to do to get it down', he said and apparently all you've got to see is a bit of blue sky and so he looked up and went, 'There's a bit'."
The inaugural Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame team were dominant in 1973 in particular - going undefeated during their NTFA season - and despite coming from a town of just 3000 people, were more than competitive against West Australian Football League behemoths Subiaco Lions.
Despite missing All-Australian Jim Leitch, back-pocket John Winter and gun midfielder Kevin Egan were tasked with facing a WA team which included 1967 Brownlow Medallist Ross Smith and Mike Fitzpatrick, who went on two win three VFL premierships for Carlton - two as captain.
Wilson - who played in the VFL for Essendon before moving down to Tasmania - was thrilled with the team's efforts in South Australia.
"We're very proud of that situation," he said. "I remember going on TV the next day and Ross Smith said 'Is that a fact you've only got 3000 people living in your area?' he couldn't believe it.
"We're pretty chuffed about how we didn't give in, we just kept going and going and tried different things and I'll never forget it."
Two players who were key throughout the period were full-back Danny Hall and midfielder Stephen Nichols. The pair looked back on their efforts with a smile.
"You can't buy the memories, that is for sure," Hall said. "You just think back over the years when you've done this and you've done that, but people who come up to you from 50 years ago and they still come up to you and say, 'Wasn't that terrific'."
Nichols added: "The memory is not that good nowadays, so when you sit down and read a few of the articles about the times, you realise how fortunate we were to be playing football back then."
