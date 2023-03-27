Minister for Racing Madeleine Ogilvie announced an independent review into alleged team driving, race fixing, and serious animal welfare concerns on Monday afternoon.
Ms Ogilvie said terms of reference would be developed and publicly available and an appropriate independent expert would be appointed.
"In addition, on Sunday, I asked the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to immediately and carefully review the information included in the media reports," Ms Ogilvie said.
"As I have already stated, Tasracing has communicated to the industry a proposed Equity in Participation rule, which will see a limited number of horses able to be entered in pre-determined races from any one stable," she said.
Ms Ogilvie said the office of Racing Integrity would also employ a betting analyst to assist across all three codes of racing, provide real-time access to information to help stewards in their inquiries and provide the opportunity to proactively review trends concerning betting on Tasmanian racing.
"Probity and integrity are critically important in the racing industry, underpinning confidence in racing across all three codes in the State," she said.
Integrity functions are defined in the Racing Regulation Act 2004. However, the Act has not been substantively reviewed since its inception.
The state government said they are already taking action to strengthen and enhance animal welfare in the industry.
Ms Ogilvie said the government noted and supported in principle the recommendations within the report and had previously publicly released a detailed response to each of the recommendations.
"The work is continuing - work is underway to draft a Bill to implement these changes, which will go out for full consultation," Minister Ogilvie said.
"This new legislation will provide a key role for the RSPCA in animal welfare assurance and retains the power for independent investigation of animal welfare matters.
Ms Ogilvie said she was committed to implementing the government's response to the Monteith Review and will work closely with industry on these important changes.
Labor member for Franklin, Dean Winter, said there were senior people within the industry speaking out against the office of racing integrity.
"When you've got current stewards, who are overseeing racing in Tasmania, coming out and saying the things that have been reported, you know there are very serious issues here," Mr Winter said.
"This is a racing code that's in crisis," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
