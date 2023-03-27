The Tasmanian men and women squads face semi-final matches following mixed results at the under-21 national championships in Sydney.
The men's team, who are coached by Tim Strapp, recovered from their opening game 3-0 loss against Victoria to beat Northern Territory 3-2.
University's Michael McDevitt put Tasmania in the lead early, before NT's Zach Rakkas equalised shortly after.
Luke Broadway was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute and McDevitt quickly pounced on the numbers advantage to score his second just a minute later.
Burnie Baptist player Lachlan Murfet extended Tasmania's lead soon after with the side able to hold on for the rest of the match.
The men were not able to follow-on from their impressive performance, with a 3-1 loss coming against New South Wales, before an entertaining match against Queensland saw them defeated 5-3.
Among the goals were Canterbury's Tyler McDonald as well as Diamondbacks' Oliver Pritchard and Max Johnstone.
The side play ACT on Tuesday at 1.20pm.
Under the mentorship of Ilene Carr, the women have managed two wins and two losses ahead of their semi-final.
After starting with a tough 1-0 loss to Victoria, they were able to rebound quickly with a win against ACT.
The singular goal of the match came from Queenslander Lauren Deldot, who is competing for Tasmania during the tournament.
New South Wales State proved too tricky an opponent in their next match, with Tasmania falling to a 2-0 defeat.
They responded in similar fashion, however, with Derwent player Emma O'Grady's strike enough to give Tasmania a gutsy 1-0 win against South Australia.
They will again face New South Wales State in their Wednesday semi-final which starts at 2.20pm.
Lucy Cooper and Oliver Stebbings have been the lone Northern players for the respective teams, while the North-West have Madison Clark, Zayna Jackson, Murfet and Keenan Johnson featuring.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
