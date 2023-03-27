I JUST received my monthly electricity bill. It prompted me to ask this question of our Premier: in the name of all that is good and holy, why is Tasmania joined with the National Power Grid? There is absolutely no reason we should suffer power increases commensurate with our mainland brothers, none whatsoever!
Apart from the question above, I ask Mr Rockliff this question. What benefit to Tasmania is the Marinus link?
I could also ask about the Hobart Stadium, but, as a previous writer said, "don't get me started on that!"
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
One thing which obviously drove the NSW election result was the lingering contempt for Scott Morrison, first over his environmental stupidity and second because of COVID.
In seats where bushfires and floods had led to Morrison making himself hated, Labor's vote went up spectacularly, and in some of them, the sitting Liberal was thrown out. At the same time, the new Labor Premier's own electorate went from marginal to one of the safest in the whole State.
As for COVID, NSW is simply the latest and last to reject Morrison's mismanagement and let-it-rip approach. The Liberals have vanished from Western Sydney, which suffered the most from using Trumpish economic theory in a medical situation.
In every mainland state and federally, either Labor was handsomely re-elected by opposing Morrison, or the Liberals were thrown out thanks to him. The only Coalition survival is in Tasmania, where the Liberal state government had flipped Morrison the bird by locking down almost as tightly as WA, then profited from that at its own State election.
And yet Morrison remains in Federal Parliament. He hangs around as Tony Abbott did but doesn't even have Abbott's motive of revenge.
Now that the voters of NSW have emphatically embraced the idea of a fresh start, it's time the Liberals did the same.
They have to get rid of Morrison and denounce the policies of their party's right-wing because that stuff is not what voters want.
Grant Agnew.
CHILDREN with the right education are our future and teachers need careful planning, the right remuneration and protection from abuse from 13 to 14 year old students, because what happens now is political correctness gone mad!
David Genford, Union Secretary, is fighting for remuneration and protection. Children now have no respect for anyone because they have nothing to discipline them when they are doing wrong. Parents cannot smack them, police cannot put their hands on them, and the law does nothing!
Teachers have to tolerate unexceptionable violence. The result is children at an early age turning to crime like recently reported in The Examiner in Victoria. Gangs preying on the elderly. They are violent and abusive without respect or fear of any punishment. If parents, police and teachers cannot touch them what chance do they have? This does not concern all children; many are perfect young adults and will be great leaders in the future but many will wind up criminals and in jail. On a recent date a teacher has been charged with assault for retaliating to protect himself. Crazy! It is so sad - teachers should always be treated with respect as they are moulding character, choosing right from wrong, budgeting, career paths.
A lot of parents have just given up and let children run wild, no curfews, no respect, and teachers when they turn up to school have to, in their restricted guidelines, try to point them in the right direction. Do teachers deserve a pay rise? Sure do!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn.
In regards to the Garry Linnell article.
I read with anger and hatred what the Catholic Church had done to Garry's father all those years ago, I am filled with rage about how those holier than thou bastards have gotten away with, and what they have covered up for all these years. And, yes Garry, they should be paying taxes like the rest of us.
Richard Cooke, Invermay.
