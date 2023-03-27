The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | What's going on with the National Power Grid?

Updated March 27 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I JUST received my monthly electricity bill. It prompted me to ask this question of our Premier: in the name of all that is good and holy, why is Tasmania joined with the National Power Grid? There is absolutely no reason we should suffer power increases commensurate with our mainland brothers, none whatsoever!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.