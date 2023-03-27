Teachers have to tolerate unexceptionable violence. The result is children at an early age turning to crime like recently reported in The Examiner in Victoria. Gangs preying on the elderly. They are violent and abusive without respect or fear of any punishment. If parents, police and teachers cannot touch them what chance do they have? This does not concern all children; many are perfect young adults and will be great leaders in the future but many will wind up criminals and in jail. On a recent date a teacher has been charged with assault for retaliating to protect himself. Crazy! It is so sad - teachers should always be treated with respect as they are moulding character, choosing right from wrong, budgeting, career paths.

