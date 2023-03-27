Federal police say most missing persons are reported by their families.
Research reveals that for every missing person reported, at least 12 people are affected, whether emotionally, physically, psychologically, or financially.
The family of missing person Nancy Grunwaldt has endured the pain associated with her unresolved disappearance every day for the last 30 years.
In March 1993, Nancy Grunwaldt, a carefree, young German tourist, disappeared during what should have been the trip of a lifetime.
Nancy's younger and only sister requested her name be withheld in this article so that she does not have to relive the trauma each time she goes online.
"In spite of what happened to my sister Nancy I like to come to Tasmania every time [for the anniversary of her disappearance]," she said.
"I love the beaches, the nature, and I like to stay with our friends. [This year] on the 12th of March, we remembered her and went to the memorial in the Winfred Curtis Reserve.
"In Tasmania, I feel her disappearance more than at home. I feel closer to her because she is somewhere here."
Nancy's sister made a heartfelt plea to the person or persons involved in Nancy's disappearance to come forward.
"Why do you not say anything?" she asked.
"My family and I need to know what happened.
"Could you feel our pain about missing a daughter or sister?"
Even three decades on, Nancy's sister said the emotional toll of "what could have been" is devastating.
"If you were here, we could celebrate our mother's birthday together, and maybe I would have nieces and nephews," she said.
"I could laugh with you about our shared childhood memories, and we would visit our father's grave together and share the sadness; you would be my daughter's aunt [and] I would have a big sister who I could tell others about.
"I would be more confident in letting go and trusting the world."
A reward of up to $500,000 for information that leads to the successful prosecution of an offender still stands.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
