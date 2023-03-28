Having admitted he initially had much to learn about Tasmania, Launceston City's US import Alex Jacobs is finding it's not that different from home.
Asked what he knew of the state before arriving, the 24-year-old said: "Next to nothing. I had to make sure I knew where Tasmania was. I did not know it was an island, I thought it was part of the mainland. So I had to do some Googling. I also watched a few David Attenborough docs about the place."
However, having made himself at home both in Launceston and City's defence, Jacobs added:
"I'm from a suburban part of New York so Launceston is a lot like home for me. My home is an hour north of New York City and called Briarcliff Manor, it's kind of like Prospect.
"There's a lot of farmland here which is a lot like upstate New York and it reminded me of that when we were driving to Hobart."
Forming a new-look central defensive partnership with former Riverside captain Will Humphrey, Jacobs has wasted little time adjusting to NPL Tasmania, playing every minute as Daniel Syson's team has begun the season with two wins.
"It's been a smooth transition and the club has supported me really well. I cannot say enough about the club. They've made me feel right at home and part of the family. The squad is very tight knit. The players have made me feel really comfortable. They have a bit of a go at me being American but that comes with the territory.
"I played NPSL and USL2 which were semi-pro leagues but this is a higher level. I played at Kingston Stockade where most players were selected from uni students but they were a high level and USL2 was similar."
Having defeated Olympic in the season-opening derby, Jacobs' first venture to the capital witnessed co-captain Joel Stone's 150th NPL appearance and a dramatic injury-time winner in a 1-0 win at Glenorchy.
"It was pretty much the perfect day what with Joel's 150th and young Jack Woodland getting the winner right at the end. That's what we play the game for. Daniel Syson had us really well prepared. We know we can play anybody if we put in the hard work and at the end we were so happy, it was awesome.
"It was a lot of fun and a good bus ride home. Joel was the DJ. It was his 150th so we let him take over."
Already this season, Jacobs and compatriot Mason Smith (from Flint, Michigan) have shared pitches with participants from England, Portugal, Bhutan, Nepal, Italy and Afghanistan in an increasingly-cosmopolitan competition.
"I love that about football, all the different cultures that you can be exposed to playing against," he said. "Hearing different languages is cool and also speaks for the quality of the league that you can hear players from around the world and see the different traits and styles they bring."
Also working at The Metz, Jacobs is keen to sample more of Tasmania's delights. "I've been to Low Head which was beautiful but I've still got a lot of sightseeing to do. I'd like to go to Bay of Fires and go hiking at Cradle Mountain. And I'm told Wineglass Bay is unbeatable."
Launceston United captain Connor Reading said his team's baptism of fire has helped get them up to speed.
The league newcomers lost 2-0 at Glenorchy in round one and then held out for an hour at Devonport before the floodgates opened and they went down 6-1, with Walter Da Silva scoring United's first State League goal in 33 years.
"It's been tough but probably a good way to be inducted into the league, especially with South Hobart this week so that's another top team," Reading said.
"Probably a good thing to have three hard games to start with so we know where we've got to be at for the rest of the rounds. We now know it's a whole different league to what we've played in. The level is a lot faster and better quality and we've just got to get up to pace with it.
"David (Owusu) has been good. Rigs (Aidan Rigby) and (Will) Spicer in the middle, everyone's doing their role, we've just been up against two of the best teams in the league to start with."
Reading, who plays centre-back alongside Christian Byard, said the reigning champions were ruthless when United's legs tired.
"They ran us pretty hard. Devonport have got boys that just run flat stick all day and we're not used to having to play against boys like that.
"But we're getting better. The result didn't show it but we had a lot more of the ball and more opportunities. We're getting more confident and South being a home game will help that too.
"It will be nice to have our first home game this week. I think everyone will be excited and we should have a good turnout."
Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva is confident his young defence has a bright future.
In both NPL Tasmania matches this season, Olympic have lined up with Campbell Young and Zac Reissig as centre-backs between fellow youngster Will Milner and the more experienced Rohan Fenner.
Despite losing the games 2-0 and 5-1, the coach is proud of how the new-look backline has started to gel.
"They are very young lads that are trying to do well in the NPL," said the Portuguese tactician.
"They are full of commitment and understanding of what is required from them. If we don't give them enough opportunities, they won't be the future.
"I don't want to sound to cocky, but the the future of these boys is very promising."
Dos Santos Silva said the defenders have shown maturity beyond their years.
"Mistakes are made, but they are learning from them. It doesn't matter how many times you get knocked out, it matters how many times you keep getting up and moving forward!"
Speaking after Saturday's loss to Kingborough, the coach said: "Campbell has a lot of composure for a young lad - he's a sportsman all over and Tom Milner did really well - he's 16 and worked his socks off for the team.
"This is a good lesson for these lads in terms of maturity."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.