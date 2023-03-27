Man who scammed over $200,000 worth of items on the FB marketplace sentenced

A 23-year-old man who scammed people on Facebook Marketplace by sending them false banking transactions was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday.
Kyle James Wadley, who obtained items worth more than $200,000 in a single month via his deception, pleaded guilty to several offences, which included obtaining goods by false pretences, attempting to obtain goods by false pretences, and numerous other charges.
Police prosecutions outlined new charges before Wadley was sentenced, which Wadley pleaded guilty to.
A statement of police facts said Wadley approved victims on the Facebook Marketplace to purchase motorcycles, Xbox, phones and drones to the value of $75,000.
Similar to his prior offending, the court heard Wadely would send fake banking transactions to his victims to convince them to hand over their items.
Previously, the court was told Wadley had amassed more than $130,000 worth of items to pay off a substantial drug debt. However, the new offences meant the total value of the items was $208,942 and the attempts were valued at $50,500.
Wadley's lawyer Francis McCracken said her client had been a different person when sober. However, drugs had derailed his life.
She said his use of meth was incredibly concerning, and he became indebted to people in society to an extreme degree.
The court was also told Wadley was involved in a vicious cycle and was constantly trying to fix his drug debt.
She said her client would accept the repercussions of the offending and said he was concerned about being released back into the public.
In sentencing, Magistrate Simon Brown said the vast majority of matters happened in a short period.
Mr Brown said the offending occurred due to Wadley's use of drugs and his suppliers requested him to commit the offence to pay off his drug debt.
"Your situation continued to spiral and your usage continued to spiral," Mr Brown said.
"I also note much of the dishonesty here was conducted in an unsophisticated fashion," he said.
Wadley was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment and will be eligible for parole after serving 10 months in jail.
His jail sentence was backdated to September 28, 2022, and he was also placed on a drug treatment order.
Should he commit an offence in the next 18 months after being released from jail, he will spend another 10 months in prison.
He was also fined $2600 and disqualified from driving for nine months concerning driving offences.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
