Elizabeth Geard keen to carry on her late husband's racing empire

March 27 2023 - 6:00pm
The late Paul Geard's best horse Geegees Blackflash wins the 2015 Hobart Cup with Siggy Carr in the saddle.
Elizabeth Geard with jockey Siggy Carr, trainer Stuart Gandy and another Gee Gee winner.
Hannah Van Dongen wins on Buster William at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by Stacey Lear

The death of leading owner Paul Geard won't have an immediate impact on the fields for Tasmanian thoroughbred races, according to his private trainer Leon Wells.

