The death of leading owner Paul Geard won't have an immediate impact on the fields for Tasmanian thoroughbred races, according to his private trainer Leon Wells.
Wells said it would be "business as usual", at least in the short term, with Geard's widow Elizabeth keen to carry on racing their big team of horses.
The husband and wife partnership always had about 50 horses in work with Wells, fellow Brighton trainer Stuart Gandy and Wells' sons Dean and Trent who are based at Spreyton.
It was estimated by Tasracing that at one stage they were supplying just over 11 percent of the runners at Tasmanian race meetings.
This has led to some media speculation since Geard's death late last week that, if his family didn't carry on the racing business, Tasmania could experience a shortage of runners.
Wells is not expecting that happen in the foreseeable future.
"No-one can predict too far ahead, as it will depend on Elizabeth's own health, but she is keen to keep the horses going for as long as she can.," the trainer said.
"How long that will be, I don't know.
"But she certainly hasn't lost any of her enthusiasm.
"Before Paul got sick, they both used to come to the stables every Saturday morning without fail.
"With Paul spending a long time in hospital, she hadn't been for seven months but she was back on Saturday.
"Her health at the moment is not too bad so we'll keep going as long as she wants us to.
"I've spoken to their son Ben and he also told us to just go about business as usual and we'll work it all out later on."
Wells trained his first horses for the Geards about 12 years ago when still based at Spreyton.
"They sent up a couple for us to train then (wife) Maree and I moved down here to train for them full-time eight years ago," he recalled.
"It was a good move for us and a good move for our boys because it left them on their own at Spreyton and they had to fend for themselves.
"And, they've done a very good job."
Wells said that Geard, who was 78, had about 160 horses on his books including racing and breeding stock.
"He's been a massive asset to Tasmanian racing, the reason being that he and Elizabeth have done it all by themselves," the trainer said.
"He's had his own staff including track and stud workers and has never once had any partners, sponsors or outside help."
Geard's initial involvement in racing was in the harness code and he won the 1985 Devonport Cup with Lucky Atashy.
He switched allegiances in 1999 when Broadmarsh neighbour Walter McShane got him and Elizabeth to takes shares in their first thoroughbred.
It started an involvement that developed into what could rightly be called "the Gee Gee era", with multiple leading owner awards and multiple feature-race victories.
By far his best horse has been Geegees Blackflash, a winner of 22 races and $1.2 million, and his best "investment' in breeding has been the stallion Wordsmith.
However despite the big names to carry his famous green and purple colours, Geard got just as much enjoyment watching his lesser lights in action.
Even when he wasn't moving all that freely and was walking with the aid of a stick, he'd make his way down to the mounting yard to greet even the lowliest maiden winner and talk to the trainer and jockey.
The size of his self-made racing empire was matched by his passion for racing itself.
Hannah Van Dongen showed she is in good form leading into the Australian Female Drivers Championship with a copybook exhibition on Buster William at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Van Dongen settled the Mark Yole-trained pacer three back on the pegs from his second-row draw and enjoyed a sweet run.
When the horse in front of her, Equity Stride, got out to challenge the leader, Jawbreaker, approaching the home turn, she followed him through and came three wide to issue her challenge.
Buster William finished strongly to run to the lead and score by a metre.
Van Dongen will represent Tasmania for the fourth time in the six-race Female Drivers Championship series at Albion Park on Saturday night.
She will be joined by the in-form Tarn Ford who is leading this season's female drivers' premiership with 10 wins.
The other state representatives will be Narissa and Taleah McMullen (Qld), Amanda Turnbull and Jemma Coney (NSW), Emily Suvaljko and Demi Roberts (WA), Michelle Phillips and Emma Tormey (Vic) and Samantha Pascoe and Dani Hill (SA).
A horse that spent the best part of two years on the sidelines due to injury was probably the most impressive winner at Elwick on Sunday.
Not Rich Enuff was on debut when he missed the start before powering home to win the Maiden Plate and give owner-trainer Sarah Cotton a $16,000 Tasbred bonus on top of the stakemoney.
Cotton said in her post-race interview that, after winning a trial at Spreyton in June 2021, the Rich Enuff gelding had fractured an eye socket in an accident.
He had been in the paddock "on and off for almost two years".
Jockey Anthony Darmanin also revealed that Cotton had not been confident of a first-up win, telling him that she believed Not Rich Enuff might need the run.
Darmanin said that, after missing the kick, the four-year-old travelled nicely behind the speed.
"They were going pretty quick which probably worked in our favour," he said.
"Once he got to the middle of the track he didn't really know how to put them away.
"He's got a future - once he learns a bit more, he'll get further and be a nice horse."
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.