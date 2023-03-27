The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Boxing coach Graeme George raises funds for disadvantaged youth in Coast to Coast Chaplaincy Challenge

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.