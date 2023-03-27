Accomplished Tasmanian boxing coach Graeme George is no stranger to a challenge.
Best known for his work as Daniel Geale's coach, Mr George is gearing up for a new fight as he advocates for Tasmania's disadvantaged youth.
By walking 600km in 40 days, Mr George hopes to raise $5000 for Scripture Union Australia's Coast to Coast Chaplaincy Challenge.
"The program helps to offer kids who don't usually have the means to try extracurricular activities, like boxing, the opportunity to do so," Mr George said.
"But it isn't just about these activities. In my experience, giving these kids a chance to try something new helps to foster a sense of belonging to the community and a newfound confidence in them.
"It teaches them so much more than just, say, boxing. It helps to give them purpose, it teaches them discipline, and it teaches them respect."
Mr George originally signed up to walk 300km, an impressive feat in itself, but he said he felt motivated to push himself.
"I had already clocked up 200km and thought I could be doing more. So I increased my goal to 600km," he said.
"I hope if people see me, a 70-something walking 600km, it might inspire them to donate and help out.
"And if that happens, all of the 5am starts and blisters will be worthwhile."
The challenge runs from March 11 to April 30, with all funds going towards connecting young people with their communities.
"I've been lucky enough to represent Australia with my boxing, but my time working with disadvantaged kids, seeing them grow and develop, has made me so proud," Mr George said.
"One young person I've worked with through Scripture Union Australia has grown up and is now helping people.
"To see them not only make something of themselves but to go on and help others is amazing.
"The flow-on effects of helping our disadvantaged youth are incredibly important. It's not isolated; the impact is greater than just one individual."
To donate to Mr George's fundraiser or for more information, visit https://fundraise.su.org.au/fundraisers/GraemeGeorge/
Scripture Union Australia will be hosting an Easter Celebration at Riverbend Park in Launceston on Saturday, April 8.
Mr George said the event will be a "fun day out for the whole family".
"It should be a great day. It will be nice to go along and relax, especially after my daily morning walk," he laughed.
"There will be free food, face painting, music, and activities to suit everyone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.