Beaconsfield man pleads not guilty to cannabis trafficking

A Beaconsfield man pleaded not guilty to trafficking and cultivating cannabis when he appeared for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Shane Peter Gill was charged with cultivating a controlled plant for sale at York Town on the West Tamar between October 1, 2018, and April 4, 2019. It is alleged Mr Gill cultivated cannabis with the intention of selling or in the belief that someone else might sell.
He was also charged with trafficking in York Town on April 9, 2019.
Mr Gill is defended by Devonport barrister Greg Richardson.
The crown prosecutor is Ian Arendt. The trial is expected to last nearly two weeks and call more than 10 witnesses.
A jury was selected and Justice Tamara Jago adjourned the trial until Tuesday, March 28.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
