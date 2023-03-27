The Examiner
Shane Peter Gill also denies cultivating cannabis at York Town

March 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Beaconsfield man pleads not guilty to cannabis trafficking

A Beaconsfield man pleaded not guilty to trafficking and cultivating cannabis when he appeared for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

