I played cards with a lovely family from Prague in which I learned that the Czech word for the number seven can also describe a molar tooth, talked a Danish fan out of painting my face red (like his) after Peter Schmeichel and co. had been red-faced by the French, was taught the second verse of Flower of Scotland by a group of Jocks drowning their sorrows after a narrow loss to Brazil... I could go on. This is definitely another story.