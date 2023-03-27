Launceston's Migrant Resource Centre celebrated the final day of Harmony Week with vibrant festivities.
While other events were held during the week, Friday was the most significant event, with a crowd of 280 people, including established migrants, newest arrivals, seasonal workers from Vanuatu, international students, members from numerous community groups and service providers.
The day included dancing, songs, games, good food and good community.
"MRC North has been involved as partners, contributors and, in most recent years, as the lead of Launceston's Community Harmony Day, thanks to the support of the City of Launceston Council", chief officer Ella Dixon said.
"It is pleasing to see the number of other events that have been held in schools, workplaces and the broader community, highlighting the importance of national days in raising awareness about the true meaning of everyone belonging."
A highlight was the announcement of the Josef Chromy Migrant Scholarships.
The scholarship recipients were Feven Adhama Zeremariam and Mekele Burhane Berhe. Both migrated to Australia from Eritrea.
The scholarship will help with Ms Zeremariam's study at UTAS, where she is undertaking a Bachelors degree in Information Technology.
Mr Berhe's scholarship will help him gain his heavy rigid licence.
Ms Dixon said migrants could face numerous disadvantages that exceed the common hurdles for jobseekers.
"The disadvantages include having endured forced relocation, displacement, separation from family, adjusting to Australian culture, literacy and language difficulties," she said.
"Finding a job equivalent to the one they left behind can be difficult. Even for skilled migrants, moving to Australia often means taking a position in their field but not necessarily at the level or status back home."
