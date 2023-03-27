Buying chocolate eggs for their loved ones isn't the only way shoppers can share the love this Easter.
Thanks to the 2023 Woolworths Easter Appeal, Woolworth's team members and customers can help raise vital funding for St.Giles, Tasmania's largest charity for children with disability.
A leader in early childhood intervention for children with disability, St.Giles provides assistance for equipment not funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
St.Giles allied health director Trent McHugh said the funds raised by 32 Woolworths stores would go directly to providing access to the right equipment for Tasmanian children.
"The donation will be put to work purchasing top quality devices and equipment to help families make the best choice for their child,'' Mr McHugh said.
Launceston's Joe Murray has used St.Giles services since birth for a range of complex impairments, including speech and occupational therapy.
Doctors told Joe's mother, Meegan Murray, that Joe would never walk, but with the help of Melbourne surgeons and St.Giles, Joe proved them wrong.
"I had difficulty walking as a little kid. I don't remember too much, but I remember spending most of my time at home, sitting on the couch watching TV. I couldn't do much," Joe said.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
