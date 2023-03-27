City of Launceston councillors "reluctantly" passed a development application that neighbours claim will impact privacy and overshadow their homes.
After councillors previously approved a motion to table a St Georges Square development, despite an hour-long debate, it returned before the council at last week's meeting on March 23.
Councillors wanted to see if the developer would agree to a note to include screens in the development, so they postponed the application vote.
Chief officer Michael Stretton updated councillors on this proposition.
"We liaised with the applications," he said.
"They didn't wish to apply any additional screening to the proposal."
The application seeks to partly demolish an existing dwelling and build a two-story house.
Some neighbours to 10 St George Square have been steadfastly opposed to this due to privacy concerns.
One neighbour, whose movement is restricted, only has her patio area at her home as a means to enjoy the outdoors. However, the neighbour claims the proposed building will essentially take away her private area.
Other neighbours say the windows in the proposed plan would overlook their property, also impacting privacy. The other key issue raised was overshadowing.
Deputy mayor Matthew Harwood said the council had made a point while the motion didn't result in any change.
"It does send a pretty strong message to the community. There are issues we see in the planning scheme and that we won't be afraid to speak up," he said.
"We have a real community heart."
Councillor Alan Harris said his home is surrounded by several two-storey houses and said this situation would likely become more common with smaller blocks being available.
Cr Harris said the developer was within the scheme with the application as it was.
"We have no real reason to deny it. If we simply do vote against it, then we will be taken to the planning appeals and have to pay costs because there is no real reason for us to have to deny this application," he said.
Cr Susie Cai said she was disappointed the applicant did not wish to add the proposed screening.
"I would like to apologise again to the surrounding neighbours for being unable to help them in any way with this DA," she said.
The final vote was seven for and four opposed.
Councillors Andrew Palmer, Lindi McMahon, Joe Pentridge and Tim Walker opposed.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
