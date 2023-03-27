The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Georges Sq DA approved after application delayed due to amenity concerns

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rendering of the proposed build on St Georges Square. Picture supplied

City of Launceston councillors "reluctantly" passed a development application that neighbours claim will impact privacy and overshadow their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.