Victorian pacer Like A Wildfire booked the first ticket into the $75,000 Easter Cup final with a dominant record-breaking win in the opening heat at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The Emma Stewart-trained eight-year-old carved out the 2698m in a mile rate of 1:58.5 from a 30m handicap to eclipse the old record of 1:59.1 set by Harjeet five years ago.
Another heat will be held at Mowbray next Sunday night leading into the April 8 final but it will take a very impressive win to strip Like A Wildfire of favouritism.
Driver Allan McDonough gave the gelding plenty of time to settle at the rear of the field before taking off at the 1600m.
He was briefly caught three wide outside the leaders but, when death-seater Harjeet rolled to the front at the 1200m, it left Like A Wildfire only one horse off the pegs and in a winning position.
Last year's Easter Cup runner-up strolled past Harjeet turning for home and shot clear to score by 7m from Cool Water Paddy, who ran home gamely after a nice run, with Harjeet holding on to third place a neck in arrears.
Co-trainer Clayton Tonkin said he expected Like A Wildfire's class would enable him to overcome his back mark if he didn't encounter "traffic problems".
McDonough took bad luck out of the equation with an aggressive drive to give himself three consecutive wins on the program.
He also won the Trainers Encouragement Pace on the Wayne Watson-trained Well Said Harps and the second heat of the Allen Williams Memorial on impressive debutante Dream Maze who he trains himself.
Dream Maze had to do a little bit of work before finding the front at the 1600m but it was a procession from the on as she scored by 33m in 1:58.7 (last 800m in 57.6).
Seriously Sam led all the way in the first two-year-old race of the season where the majority of punters pulled the wrong rein.
Although it was considered a two-horse race, Seriously Sam was a drifter in the betting from $2.50 to $2.90 while Thunder Sanz remained solid around the $1.65 mark.
Ricky Duggan took Seriously Sam straight to the front from barrier 3, giving Gareth Rattray on Thunder Sanz a nice trail behind him.
When Thunder Sanz loomed at the top of the straight he looked set to become the fourth individual winner for his mother Soho Summer, the dam of Sunny Sanz, Colby Sanz and Stormy Sanz.
However he couldn't get past Seriously Sam who held him out by 1m. The winner is trained by Juanita McKenzie and is the first foal of winning Changeover mare Merlene Oh.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.