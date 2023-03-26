Westbury made it two on the trot, taking out the Cricket North top-grade grand final on Saturday at NTCA no. 1.
The Shamrocks kept Launceston to 95 before notching 169 runs.
They then restricted the Lions to 100 and took just three overs to knock over the remaining 27 runs.
Spinner Kieren Hume topped off a terrific season and was awarded the Ricky Ponting Medal for his player of the match performance.
His incredible effort featured 7-33 and 3-31 as well as 42 runs.
The Examiner's photographers Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler took these snaps across the two days of play.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
