Local government review presses ahead amid feedback concerns

The state government has waved away concerns about low community engagement as it moves ahead with its Future of Local Government review.
At the end of the first stage, the board conducting the review released an options paper suggesting three pathways forward - sharing and consolidation of services; cutting council numbers; and a mixture of the two options.
The review's second stage - which concludes on Friday - was extended by three months after a lack of community response, which has been an issue of concern for several councils across the North.
Councillors and ratepayers again raised the issue at the most recent Meander Valley council meeting, where Cr Anne-Marie Loader said she was increasingly concerned that ratepayers were unaware of the review and the outcomes it could have for ratepayers.
Dorset mayor Greg Howard said he believed the lack of responses showed most people were "reasonably happy" with their councils.
"There hasn't been heaps of feedback because most people don't care," Cr Howard said.
"Most people I speak to, they're not unhappy with the way their councils are performing, there's probably a bit more dissatisfaction in city councils than rural councils."
Local Government Minister Nic Street said the Local Government Board had undertaken a "comprehensive" community engagement program during the review's second stage.
He said the board had met with as many as 520 community members across 34 meetings, while the options paper's online engagement portal had attracted more than 140 public submissions in a two-month period.
"The Future of Local Government Review is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design a local government system that can respond to the growing demands and changing needs of our communities in the decades ahead," Minister Street said.
"The engagement to date has been very encouraging, and I look forward to receiving the Board's Stage Two Report which is due 31 March."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
