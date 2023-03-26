The death of Tasmania's leading racehorse owner Paul Geard late last week led to emotional scenes in the mounting yard after his horse Geegees Gemstone won the first race at Elwick on Sunday.
Jockey Siggy Carr, who won countless races for Geard including a Hobart Cup on his best horse Geegees Blackflash, struggled to hold back tears in a post-race interview.
"To win this race today for Paul is just so special," she said.
"He was fantastic to me and will be dearly missed."
Veteran trainer Leon Wells, who has been a private trainer in recent years for Geard and his wife Elizabeth, posted similar sentiments on the Wells Racing Facebook page.
"Our racing world in Tasmania has lost one of the greats - one of the biggest supporters our state has ever seen," the post said.
"Paul and Elizabeth have loved Tasmanian racing like something we rarely see anymore.
"At Wells Racing we are forever grateful that our paths crossed. We hope that the races are on up in the sky for you and you can cheer home the green and purple today."
There were plenty of punters doing just that when the heavily-backed Geegees Gemstone scored a narrow but impressive win.
Despite appearing to over-race early, Geegees Gemstone, prepared by the Geards' other trainer Stuart Gandy, came from five lengths off the leaders on the home turn to score by a nose.
"It wasn't so much that he was over-racing - he just wanted to get up the track," Carr said. "He didn't want to be near the inside fence.
"He's a horse that's loaded with ability but sadly upstairs (his brain) isn't helping him at the moment.
"It will come."
Carr said the three-year-old gelding gave her an interesting ride but "a fantastic feel when he picked them up in one bound."
Spreyton trainer Mark Ganderton supplied the runner-up in Geegees Gemstone's race but soon made amends with his promising mare Monte Bianco.
After being given a box-seat run by Brendon McCoull, the four-year-old thrashed her rivals by almost five lengths in the Class 1 Plate.
"She's a nice mare," Ganderton said. "We've always liked her and think she might go a bit further (than 1600m).
"This is the first time we've run her past 1400m.
"I did think she was an Oaks filly at first but unfortunately she just wasn't there mentally at that age.
"I've had to be patient with her and full credit to her owners for letting me."
Ganderton said that Monte Bianco was "a typical slow maturing filly by Alpine Eagle.
"I think he's a tremendous stallion but his progeny really take time and they're hard work," the trainer said.
"But they can run and that was evident today ... when things fell into place for her, she really dominated the race."
Ganderton said his only other runner at the meeting, Far Away Hit, was unlucky to run into Geegees Gemstone.
"I think we ran into a pretty smart horse," he said. "When you run in a class 1 race you're not meant to run into open handicappers - but I think we might have done today."
