Jockey Siggy Carr pays tribute to Paul Geard after Hobart win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 26 2023 - 3:30pm
Tasmania's leading thoroughbred owner Paul Geard and his wife Elizabeth after one of their many wins.
Jockey Siggy Carr wins a race in the Geards' famous green and purple colours.

The death of Tasmania's leading racehorse owner Paul Geard late last week led to emotional scenes in the mounting yard after his horse Geegees Gemstone won the first race at Elwick on Sunday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

