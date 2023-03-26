Lewis Bates has picked up where he left off at Rally Launceston after he claimed the overall victory.
Driving through to Springfield South for round one of the Australian Rally Championship, the reigning champion consolidated on a chaotic first day in Retreat to finish third in Sunday's rallying.
"It wasn't an easy weekend to manage, that's for sure," Bates said after the podium celebrations.
"I think we were all caught out yesterday morning by how loose it actually was, but I feel like we did really well to manage that."
The 26-year-old was measured on Sunday, with the Toyota GR Yaris driver admitting he was perhaps a little more cautious than usual.
"During the first parts of the stages this morning I had in the back of my mind that obviously, we're in the rally lead, so we didn't want to risk everything where some of the others were absolutely going for it," he said
"It turned out to be the smart move really because of how tricky it was this morning, so I'm glad we made that decision.
"We just managed our pace all day and then had a push in the power surge (the final stage)."
Summarising the weekend as a whole, the ACT driver said he could not have asked for much more.
"It was a great weekend for [Anthony McLoughlin] and myself and the whole team," he said. "It's exactly what we came here to do and we've built on that momentum from last year and carried it into this weekend.
"The roads were amazing once again, we haven't come here in March before, so it was a lot drier than what I expected and lots of loose gravel.
"I feel like we managed it all really well and came home with the victory in the power surge as well to get the bonus points, so we are really happy."
It was a tougher day for the Tasmanian entries, with the frontrunners getting to grips with the brutal conditions, however, their efforts on Saturday meant they both secured a top-five finish.
Burnie's Eddie Maguire found himself on the podium with a third-place finish, while Hobart's Bodie Reading finished fifth despite a puncture.
