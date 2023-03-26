The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Lewis Bates starts title defence strong

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 26 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defending champions Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin have started their 2023 campaign on the right foot. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Lewis Bates has picked up where he left off at Rally Launceston after he claimed the overall victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.