Federal election, Liberals gone.
Victorian election, Liberals gone.
NSW election, Liberals gone.
Jeremy Rockliff the business plan doesn't add up and 70 per cent of Tasmanians do not want your overpriced white elephant football stadium, go ahead with it and we will be able to add - Tasmanian election, Liberals gone.
It's difficult to understand your loyalty to the AFL and Victorians ahead of Tasmanians when it will wipe out your government, there must be something more you're not telling us.
Victor Marshall, Meander
I just received my monthly electricity bill. It prompted me to ask this question of our Premier: why is Tasmania joined with the National Power Grid?
There is absolutely no reason we should be suffering power increases commensurate with our mainland brothers.
Apart from the question above, I ask Mr Rockliff what benefit to Tasmania is the Marinus Link?
I could also ask about the Hobart Stadium but, as a previous writer said 'don't get me started on that!'
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
I wish we had leaders that work for the majority of Australians and not the minority.
Indigenous Australians make up 3.2 per cent of our population.
We vote our prime ministers in to look after the majority of Australians, so why are they being divisive and not inclusive?
We are aware that the indigenous peoples were here first, it is drilled into our consciousness and we have done everything possible to look after them.
In doing so we have neglected to take care of the most vulnerable for fear that we will be accused of racism and creating another stolen generation.
That is our government's weakness, they are willing to give a voice in parliament for the protection and support of indigenous Australians with carte blanche and no accountability to where the funds are going.
It has been tried before with funds being siphoned to the leaders responsible for repatriating the funds to the most vulnerable.
I want my taxes to go to where it is needed, I also want an inclusive parliament where the majority are listened to and the minority don't dictate the agenda.
I will vote no to the referendum because I was born here and this land is as much mine as it is theirs.
Lynne Williams, Youngtown
I read the article (The Examiner, March 25) about the council wanting to acquire the Paterson Street Barracks.
While I agree with this, the purpose for this piece of real estate should not be another 'civic centre', it would be perfect for housing some of the homeless people within Launceston.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
