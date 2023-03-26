The Swimming Tasmania long-course regional championships were held at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on Sunday with the best Northern swimmers battling it out in the pool.
With 144 entries and 106 events, competitors ranged from seven-year-old Tina Kaveh Rad, to 18-year-old Emily Thomson-Chia.
There were four swimming clubs competing from the North and North-West - Burnie Amateur Swimming Club, Cradle Coast Aquatic, Launceston Aquatic Club and South Esk Swimming Club.
Fresh off the back of the equivalent event down in Hobart on Saturday, the upcoming calendar is packed for the state's most promising swimmers.
From April 18, the Masters Swimming Australia national long-course championships will be held in Hobart.
May will be even busier, with two trials in Hobart on the 13th and the 27th, while Launceston will host their own trials on the 20th and June 3, ahead of the regional short-course titles later that month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.