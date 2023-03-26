The Examiner
Riverside students compete in national F1 championships

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
March 27 2023 - 4:00am
Riverside Formula 1 team representing Tasmania in the national F1 challlenge. Picture by Paul Scambler

A team of Riverside High School students flew out from Launceston Airport on Sunday morning ahead of this week's National F1 and SUBS in Schools finals.

