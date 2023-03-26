A team of Riverside High School students flew out from Launceston Airport on Sunday morning ahead of this week's National F1 and SUBS in Schools finals.
The year 8 and 10 students were invited to compete in Penrith, New South Wales, after winning the state titles late last year.
As part of the challenges, students will have to design scale Formula 1 cars which are powered by carbon dioxide compressed cylinders.
Riverside science teacher Richard Gregory said the competition runs over the course of the week.
"They have their scaled models of CO2 powered race cars," Mr Gregory said.
"We have cars, trade displays which will promote their teams' identity and have merchandise that represents a team, digital display portfolios for judging, engineering and team identity portfolios."
As well as supporting portfolios, students needed to show sponsorship, concepts, management systems, design and other information that went into the process of designing the car.
Mr Gregory said some of the scale model cars could reach maximum speeds of about 70km/h over a 20-metre distance.
"They are travelling 20 metres in about 1.1 second," he said.
"The experience is amazing, just competing against kids around Australia, it's very unique."
F1 in Schools is the most competitive global STEM challenge, which provides a route for students into STEM career pathways.
SUBS in Schools is a STEM challenge designed to foster employability skills that will facilitate students' future entry into STEM career pathways, including those that will be created by the future submarine program.
The F1 in Schools event takes place between March 29 to March 31 at the Panthers Convention Centre, Penrith.
The winning team from the national competition will earn the opportunity to represent Australia at the International F1 in Schools World Final in Singapore in September this year.
More than 17,000 schools take part in the challenge every year.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
