It was clear during the Cricket North grand final and throughout the season that Westbury take great pride in representing a tight-knit community which gives them unconditional support.
The Shamrocks comfortably accounted for Launceston on Saturday at NTCA no. 1.
"Off the field, we're really the only country-based club in the league now, we have a lot of support," captain Daniel Murfet said post-game.
"We don't necessarily have people around our games every week.
"But we've always got people sending us messages and on weekends like this, it's really special, we do have a lot of people that come out and genuinely want us to do well.
"It nice to have that support but know that if we win or lose, we're going to have that support which is special."
Murfet spoke about the cricket club being synonymous with the town, highlighting the famous giant stumps at Ingamells Oval as well as the Shamrock emblem linking to the community's Irish history.
While all volunteers were thanked, there were special mentions for president Michael Claxton and secretary Sharon Heazlewood.
The industrious Heazlewood was among the scorers for the grand final while Claxton was one of the great characters at the game, skirting the boundary with a big smile and cracking jokes.
Heazlewood was awarded a medal for scoring the game as well as a premiership medal by Murfet for her efforts for the Shamrocks.
"Scoring is probably her easiest role at the club but she does so much for us and it means so much to us players," Murfet said.
The skipper also gave Claxton a shout out during his speech in front of the crowd.
"Everyone knows how much work Michael does for this great cricket club and it wouldn't be here without him," he said.
The Shamrocks president was also named runner-up for the Tasmanian Good Sports Volunteer of the Year Award in February.
Westbury, who went back-to-back, had to do it differently in season 2022-23 after triumphing in all three formats last season.
They lost Michael Lukic (year off) and Nasrullah Khan (Longford) but gained opener Dean Thiesfield (Launceston).
They made a shaky start to the summer, missing out on the one-day finals.
They then lost the Twenty20 decider to South Launceston but peaked at the pointy end of the two-dayers.
Murfet reflected on their backs-against-the-wall effort in which they had to win every game from round three onwards.
They had lost their round two match against Launceston.
"All of a sudden we were in a situation where if we didn't start winning games of cricket, we weren't going to be playing finals," the captain said.
"Other teams would win which wouldn't help us in terms of the ladder and the ladder got really close."
Westbury lost their opening batter Nathan Parkin, who moved to England, halfway through the two-day competition which added to the challenge.
He had just made scores of 69 and 76 not out against the Lions.
Batter Dan Forster, who ended up being unavailable for the decider, came in and had an instant impact with 23 runs on club debut against Mowbray.
And the return of Greater Northern Raiders representatives Jono Chapman and Joe Griffin in the past month helped the cause.
The Shamrocks ended up winning their last five games in a row, including their two finals.
"For us to know we've got an ability to do things when we need to, to flick the switch when we know it's important, is really pleasing," Murfet said.
He spoke about the Shamrocks playing with freedom.
"Last weekend (against South Launceston), we got a win we probably shouldn't have, we got away with one," he said.
"Within our four walls, especially our first-grade group but also through the grades at the club, we're massive on making sure we enjoy playing because it's a big commitment to play and sacrifice a lot of time with family and things like that.
"And it can be a pretty frustrating game at times.
"We've acknowledged that and try and centre ourselves to think if we're not enjoying playing then we might as well not bother.
"We talk about that every single game and training session about our enjoyment."
The Shamrocks defeated South in a semi-final thriller at Ingamells Oval.
With the Knights nine wickets down and needing two runs to equal the Shamrocks' first-innings total, set batter Nathan Philip was caught by Murfet at deep mid-wicket. Westbury secured a first-innings lead that got them into the big dance.
