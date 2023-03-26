Westbury spinner Kieren Hume topped off one hell of a Cricket North top-grade season.
The league's leading wicket-taker - who doubled his nearest rival - was awarded the Ricky Ponting Medal for his player of the match performance in the grand final on Saturday.
His incredible effort featured 7-33 and 3-31 as well as 42 runs at NTCA no. 1.
Westbury kept Launceston to 95 before notching 169. They then restricted the Lions to 100 and took just three overs to knock over the remaining 27 runs.
Hume said he had never taken a seven-wicket haul before and his previous best was a six-for in second grade.
He described what it was like bowling on day one.
"I knew the wicket was turning after the first or second ball so I knew I was in the game," he said.
"Once I got that first wicket (Alistair Taylor), that was probably the big one for us.
"It just rolled from there, it just came out of the hand really nicely.
"I know on Thursday night when we had our little training session beforehand, it was coming out of the hand really nicely so to finally break through and get a big haul was really cool to do it on a big stage."
He came to the crease when the Shamrocks were in trouble at 4-75.
"It was pretty tricky early on, Murf (Daniel Murfet) and I dug in, I don't think we scored too many boundaries but we ran really well between the wickets and we got our bad balls and put them away," he said.
It was Hume's sixth premiership with the club and he spoke of the thrill of team success.
"To do it back-to-back, especially against a side like Launceston is pretty cool," he said.
"We looked like we were pretty close to not being here this week and to get here and win so comprehensively, it's awesome."
He said the group's mantra was to have fun.
"We ended up playing some really good cricket and having a laugh among ourselves," he said.
He added the best thing about the club was the friendships and he lauded the volunteers.
Hume claimed 32 scalps at an average of 10.88 this season.
Riverside's Alex Townend was next best with 16 at 16.25.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
