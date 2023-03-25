Launceston's Henry Youl has opted to change seats as he helps steer Tasmanian rowing's surge towards the 2024 Olympics.
Having been a member of the men's eight which won two world cup silver medals and a world championship bronze last year, the 27-year-old is jumping ship, switching from sweep rowing to sculling in a bid to compete in the men's quad in Paris.
Although a significant change in technique, the adjustment from one oar to two has not fazed the Tamar rower who is joined by fellow Tasmanians Sarah Hawe and Anneka Reardon at national championships beginning in Perth on Monday.
"At the end of the day, you've got to do what's best for you and as much as I'd loved being part of the eight, going into sculling probably is a better option for me at the moment with my height - or lack of it," joked the 183-centimetre Youl.
"So it was not a hard decision. I've got no regrets and I'm looking forward to the challenge of securing a place in the quad and going overseas to race it."
Returning to the men's National Training Centre in Canberra late last year, Youl was among the rowers asked to consider vying for the sculling squad in a bid to qualify more boats with more world cups, world champs and the Olympics on the horizon.
"Because I've done so much sculling in Tasmania I was asked. Probably 90 per cent of the training I did here was sculling so it's not as if I had not done it before or did not like it.
"It's probably a bit more opportunity for me. It would have been nice to try and compete for the eight again because it was a lot of fun last year and we had a good run winning a bronze medal at world champs. So I feel I achieved something there and I look forward to the challenge of the sculling squad.
"I was not against the challenge because I still enjoy sculling. But the eight is the fastest boat and I don't want to get into too small a boat because the races last longer!"
With ACT's Caleb Antill and David Bartholot, of NSW, looking to build on their world championship bronze medal in the double scull, Youl has been named (with Jack Cleary, Cormac Kennedy-Leverett, Sam Marsh, Harley Moore and Campbell Watts) in a squad vying to make the quad scull.
The former Launceston Grammar student will row a single and quad at this week's nationals before setting his sights further afield with world cup regattas in Varese, Italy (June 16-18), and Lucerne, Switzerland (July 7-9), before world championships in Belgrade, Serbia (September 3-10) where a top-seven finish will qualify the boat for the Olympics.
While Hawe, of Huon, is seeking to improve on the fifth place the women's eight achieved in Tokyo, both Youl and Reardon are chasing a maiden Olympic campaign.
"Paris is the end goal and it's getting closer," Youl added. "We try not to get too far ahead and focus on this year, but that's what we're working towards.
"I'd be thrilled to make that. I've been in the system for such a long time. I've been rowing since I was 12, taking it seriously since I was 16-17 and I'm now 27.
"I've sacrificed a lot. I moved away from home, put my carpentry apprenticeship on hold. I've got all my fingers and toes crossed because it's what I've been striving for for so long."
Youl gave an update on his fellow Tasmanians in the national frame.
After finishing fifth in the eight at the Tokyo Olympics, Huon's Sarah Hawe has returned to the women's four crew in which she won two golds and a silver medal at consecutive world championships
"Sarah's going pretty well. She took a year off post-Tokyo to refresh but it's good to see her back knocking on the door and a seat in the four which is a priority boat so she's done really well and I look forward to seeing her compete."
Anneka Reardon (previously of Lindisfarne and Sandy Bay and now with Australian National University Boat Club in Canberra) is in the women's lightweight double scull.
"Like Sarah, we only really see them when we get the two centres together but Anneka's doing really well and it's great to see her back on the team in the lightweight double. They are very fierce and competitive at Australian and international level."
Launceston-born Alexandra Viney (Mercantile RC) was in the PR3 mixed coxed four which finished fourth at the Tokyo Paralympics but did not contest selection trials this year.
"I believe Alex is taking a year off. She hasn't been at any of the para camps that Rowing Australia have had in Canberra and wasn't at selection trials."
Huon's lightweight sculler Georgia Nesbitt, a world championship silver medallist, has taken a break from rowing and is still recovering from a major cycling accident in Hobart earlier this month.
"I think she was taking a year off to see what she was doing and was enjoying being home, had bought herself a bike and was right into that. Our CEO Ian Robson is in touch with her family most days and we got updated this week. She's still in ICU but the medical team are positive. It's going to be very slow but positive steps and slow improvement and that's good to hear."
