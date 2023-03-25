The first round of the Bowls North pennant finals were completed under perfect conditions with greenkeepers showcasing their talents in supplying the best surfaces in the state for competition.
In the Premier League elimination final, Kings Meadows and Trevallyn did battle with the result coming down to the wire.
Kings Meadows got the early jump on their opponents courtesy of Aaron Page's rink who skipped away to a 15-shot lead after just six ends over Trevallyn's Graeme Hemingway.
Kings Meadows held a strong lead for most of the encounter as a result but the overall margin started to tighten late as Trevallyn skips Michael Sims and Lucas Howell started to score a flurry of shots over Rae Simpson and Byron Slater respectively.
Henry Hollingsworth was best on ground for Sims in their rink's resounding 13-shot win, playing many game-changing bowls. A few big shots from Howell swung the contest against Slater in his favour, coming from four shots down to win by seven as the overall gap closed dramatically.
Page and Hemingway were the final rink on the green and as the latter scored one shot on the penultimate end, Kings Meadows hung on to a one-shot lead for the final end.
Hemingway had to remove the shot bowl to force a tie and looked to have done so until it collected the jack on the way through
Solid front-end bowls from Don Campbell set the head up well for Page. The head would go largely unchanged until the skip's bowls with Page almost giving the shot away. Hemingway had to remove the shot bowl to force a tie and looked to have done so until it collected the jack on the way through resulting in Kings Meadows holding on to shot and the overall win courtesy of the Page rink's 23-shot win.
In the semi-final between Longford and East Launceston the result looked to be in writing early on with the Jarrod Howard rink flying out to a 20-3 scoreline over Kane Walker as Longford smelled blood.
Mark Strochnetter and Sam 'Jerry' Springer had a tight tussle with their scoreline neck and neck for the entirety of the game.
Springer's rink eventually got the better of Strochnetter by a solitary shot.
Meanwhile David Minns and his rink led the East Launceston fight back as their scoreboard continued to tick over in their favour. With Walker's rink pegging back a few shots simultaneously the overall margin was quickly swung to the Vikings' favour albeit for a brief moment.
Just as quickly as East Launceston took over the lead, Longford got it back - Daniel Baker and Chris Roach put their foot down to come home with a wet sail against Minns, only going down by one shot after being over 12 down late in the piece.
Despite Walker's resurgence against Howard it would be the latter that was far too good, recording a nine-shot win to ensure Longford progressed straight through to the grand final next week. All is not lost for East Launceston though as they take on Kings Meadows on Sunday to determine who will meet Longford in the grand final.
In division one Trevallyn gained revenge over Kings Meadows following the result of their Premier League encounter. Adrian Coomber's rink led the way for Trevallyn as they have done many times before - a 13-shot win over the consistent Dale Walker was enough to ensure Trevallyn kept their nose in front all day. Geoff Buchanan put the game to bed with a 10-shot win over Dennis Bassett after their game was close for much of the day. Shane Gurr's rink did their best to keep Kings Meadows in the game but a 12-shot win over Rodney Murray was not enough to bridge the gap.
Beauty Point progressed out of the knockout game against Longford to face Kings Meadows on Sunday for a spot in the grand final.
Rhys McDougall played several bowls that nearly brought the house down for the Point, but despite this, would see his rink succumb to Andrew Roach by three shots. Jason Lane's rink would largely mitigate the margin with a narrow two-shot win over Phil Buchanan.
As is often the case for the Point, the evergreen Bruce Howard was the shining light en route to a dominant 17-shot win over Craig Prewer to ensure the overall victory was beyond doubt.
