In division one Trevallyn gained revenge over Kings Meadows following the result of their Premier League encounter. Adrian Coomber's rink led the way for Trevallyn as they have done many times before - a 13-shot win over the consistent Dale Walker was enough to ensure Trevallyn kept their nose in front all day. Geoff Buchanan put the game to bed with a 10-shot win over Dennis Bassett after their game was close for much of the day. Shane Gurr's rink did their best to keep Kings Meadows in the game but a 12-shot win over Rodney Murray was not enough to bridge the gap.