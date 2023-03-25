The rematch of last year's Greater Northern League women's grand final ended in a draw, with South Launceston and Queechy Penguins finishing 3-3.
Queechy got out to the early lead through Millie Smith but Alison Baker, Hayley Johns and Alice Hendry put South in front 3-1.
A disallowed penalty corner would have seen them up 4-1 but Queechy's Brooke Whitmore got the Penguins back in it with the final two goals to seal the draw.
Regular suspects Alice Hendry and Allie Tuson were their side's best.
After a scoreless first half, West Devonport piled on the goals to defeat Tamar Churinga 6-0.
Abbey Murfet, Alexis Purton, captain Sarah Grey (twice), best afield Lucy Withers and Chloe White all found the back of the net in the win, while Molly Dawber was Tamar's best.
City Marians scored once in each half to get the better of South Burnie 2-0.
Jemma Kenworthy found the net in the second and Lucy Vandenberg in the fourth as the Marians find themselves with two wins to start the year.
South Burnie's goalkeeper Min Saunders was impressive in her side's first hit-out after their round-one game was postponed due to player unavailability.
Marians' Karlin Fernandini was the victors' best.
The men's grand final rematch between South Launceston and Queechy was a high-scoring affair with the Suns winning 6-3.
Jai Walker-Kidd scored a hat-trick and Kurt Budgeon starred in South's first game, which finished later than planned after an injury to Queechy coach Jakeb Morris.
Penguins' Khan Riley scored twice and Tom Moir was impressive in the loss.
Smithton continued their undefeated start to the season with a 2-1 win over Burnie Baptist.
Baptist's best Tyson Johnson got his side off to a strong start and had them leading at the main break but penalty corners to coach John Innes-Smith and Blake House gave the Saints the ascendancy.
It was an almost identical story at McKenna Park as South Burnie stayed undefeated with a 2-1 win over City Marians.
Max Grandfield put the Marians with a minute left in the third before young gun Will Stirling and the reliable Stuart Bowles got South in front with three minutes remaining.
A 16th-minute major to West Devonport's Isaac McLeod proved to be all they needed to get over the line against Tamar Churinga.
The Dragons held the Lions off for the three quarters as Jack Pease was named his side's best and young gun Lachy Hyde continued his strong start to the season as predicted by coach Rob Partridge.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.