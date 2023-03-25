Cavaliers have returned to winning ways in unwavering fashion as they dispatched the Tasmanian Netball league's newest team - South East Suns - 72-27.
Playing their third game in the Southern region on the trot, last season's preliminary finalists set up their dominant display with a 20-6 first quarter and never looked back thereafter.
Co-coach Dannie Carstens was pleased with how the team responded to last week's defeat.
"After Cripps last week, we had some pretty key focuses in terms of what we got out of that game," she said.
"You want to win those ones - but it's the old quote - you always learn more from your losses than what you do from your wins, so I think it was good for us to come away and really have to refocus on what we wanted to do.
"In attack that I think we did much better and we controlled the middle channel of the court, and defensively last week we were caught out of play too much.
"So we just tweaked those couple things and I think that worked really well for us today."
Esther Kidmas' performance was particularly promising for the Cavs, scoring a match-high 38 goals, but Carstens was impressed with each of the team's new inclusions.
"Eunice and Esther Kidmas as well as Olive [Morris] are all naturally gifted and talented athletes in their own right and they're so coachable and just take the feedback on, so it has been pretty seamless," she said.
"I think our older athletes have done a really good job in immersing them into what it means to be competing in opens compared to under-19s and it has been really nice process to watch, they're doing such a great job."
The extended away stretch doesn't end there for the Cavaliers, with a Friday night clash in Ulverstone coming up where they'll face the 1-2 Devon following their loss to the Northern Hawks.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
