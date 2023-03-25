The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Cavaliers dismiss South East Suns in winning return

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 25 2023 - 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavaliers' Dana Lester played an important role in her side's win. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Cavaliers have returned to winning ways in unwavering fashion as they dispatched the Tasmanian Netball league's newest team - South East Suns - 72-27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.