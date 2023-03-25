The first six stages of the two-day Launceston Rally have brought a surprise leaderboard to start the Australian Rally Championship.
Saturday's action was especially ferocious on the cars with several having to retire while others were forced to struggle on with mechanical issues.
Those who managed to keep their car out of harm's way were faced with another problem - tyres were being chewed up on the abrasive surface.
Defending champion Lewis Bates finished the day with a 48-second lead, however, his brother Harry was nowhere to be seen after he broke down on the opening stage with an engine manifold problem.
With the frontrunners coming to grips with their new cars, Southern driver Bodie Reading and North-West driver Eddie Maguire took full advantage in their Subaru WRX STIs - finishing the day second and fourth respectively.
Reading reflected on his opportunistic performance: "Today was definitely a lot more than I expected, we were just concentrating on our category," he said.
"We decided to push a bit more this morning to try and get on top of a few other people coming to terms with new cars and try and get a bit of an advantage.
"We definitely made the car a lot quicker over the summer with a new engine turbo and it's even surprised me a couple of times there with how quick it is."
Maguire - who came in as a last-minute replacement for Ben Newman - never expected to be in the top five at day's end.
"We certainly didn't have ambitions of winning a stage, but we'll take it all the same," he said.
"It takes a long time to get your head around a new car and I think we made some good gains early on.
"Certainly the car has got a lot more potential in it, I honestly think it's probably got another half a second per kilometre in it, which I'm confident will come."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
