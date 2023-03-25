The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bodie Reading and Eddie Maguire find success at Rally Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 25 2023 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Maguire and Adam Kudra drive their Subaru WRX STI during the early stages of the ARC Launceston Rally. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The first six stages of the two-day Launceston Rally have brought a surprise leaderboard to start the Australian Rally Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.