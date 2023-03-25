Dorset Council has voted to transfer management of Blue Derby as it races the clock to fix a landslip at the popular mountain bike trail network.
The council voted 7-1 to endorse a memorandum of understanding that will hand control of the network to the not-for-profit Blue Derby Foundation, which was established in 2021 to help manage the trails.
Mayor Greg Howard said the decision would help take the pressure off the council, who have run the network since the first trails were built in 2014.
Cr Howard said it was still unclear how the full transfer would play out, but expected it would be largely completed within three years.
"They've got the expertise we could never possibly have in-house - it's the ideal fit. They intend to employ a person to deal with sponsorships and other income streams and manage the day-to day," he said.
"Council was doing [that] but we didn't have a dedicated person ... half a dozen people were doing it off the side of their desks."
Meanwhile, work to repair the Air Ya Garn track, which was damaged in an October landslip that caused about $500,000 damage to three trails, looks set to go down to the wire.
It is hoped the popular trail will be available by next weekend when Derby hosts the second round of the Enduro World Series.
"Last time the EWS was here it won the best trail in the world so we're keen to have it ready and going," Cr Howard said.
"Hopefully we'll get there - we've got two contractors working on it at the moment."
Derby will host the EWS' second round on April 1 and 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.