Thousands of keen shoppers descended on Launceston's CBD on Saturday in search of a bargain for the annual Super Sale Saturday, formerly known as Crazy Day.
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said she was pleased to see the city crowded.
"We've had over 90 shops involved and everyone is picking up bargains and looking very happy with themselves which is great to see," Ms McEvoy said.
"Everyone from the big national retailers to the smaller ones have seen higher foot traffic and they've all been so generous to donate prizes."
Shoppers were in for a surprise as a runway show flash mob briefly brought the event to a halt in the Brisbane Street mall.
Owner and manager of Timeless Elegance Bridal and Formal Wear Louise Scott, who dressed the models from Sue Rees, said they wanted to do something different that would make everyone stop and look.
"I think these kinds of events are fabulous, it brings the community together and makes people realise we should shop local and support businesses," Ms Scott said.
"That's how the money stays in the state."
Petrarch's Bookshop owner Marcus Durkin said he welcomed the sale every year.
"The first time I saw this sale I was probably eight or nine years old," Mr Durkin said.
"It's really important to bring people into the city, it's one of our biggest days of the year.
"It's a good way to get our specials out there, but also helps get our name out there and the more people who return the happier we are."
