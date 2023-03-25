Iranians in Launceston celebrated the Persian New Year on Saturday in support of compatriots who have died protesting the Islamic Republic of Iran's fascist regime.
Organiser and local Launceston dentist Dr Elham Vatan Dost said the new year was a 13-day celebration of new beginnings.
"Once a year when the Earth goes around the orbit of the sun, a new beginning, a new life and a new spring will be celebrated," Dr Dost said.
She said everything in Persian tradition was about celebration.
"Everything goes within this too, even death. It's about rejoicing and being a part of this journey."
A special part of the celebration is the Haft-sin, an arrangement of seven items that all begin with the letter S in the Persian language Farsi.
Each object has its own symbolic meaning, and Dr Dost said it was representative of a new life.
Among the seven objects are serkeh, or vinegar, which represents good health and loyalty.
"You have to wait for vinegar to mature to use it, and isn't life more lovely with a mature love?" Dr Dost said.
She said a goldfish is also an integral part of haft-sin, which symbolises life.
"We can celebrate the beauty of life with a goldfish that dances around."
She said the timing of the celebration can change based on when Earth completes its orbit, something Iranian astrologers had predicted for thousands of years.
"Iranians are some of the oldest scientists and astronomers in the world," Dr Dost said.
"They knew exactly when the earth would enter the new orbit of the sun."
Alongside the Haft-sin display were posters of protestors who were jailed or killed protesting the oppressive government regime in Iran.
"Today we showcase our beautiful beginning but we also showcase those gorgeous, amazing lives that we have lost in Iran," Dr Dost said.
"They want a new beginning, a voice and to be a part of the rest of the world.
"But for their freedom, they get killed."
She said she wished to see more Australian politicians raise their voices for Iran.
"As an Iranian who's spent most of their adult life in Australia, I want my Australian counterparts and politicians to hear my voice and demand that we need our democracy to be a true one," Dr Dost said.
"We want to tell the world this democracy is here for good, and not underlined like the Islamic Republic of Iran who suppress and destroy Iranians' lives."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
