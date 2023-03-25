Prospect Park upgrades set to kick off

A $1.5 million upgrade of Launceston City's Prospect Park facilities has taken its next step forward.
Tenders for the project's first stage - which will see the construction of new changerooms - opened last week.
The work will be followed by improvements to the existing changerooms in stages two and three.
"The current changerooms are now 40 years old and no longer support the needs of our increasing members across all competitions," Launceston City chairman Luigi Gugliotti said.
The new facilities will ensure that our change rooms are modern and accessible to all our community and provide adequate infrastructure for generations to come."
Mr Gugliotti said he was hopeful the funding would still cover the full suite of upgrades despite significant rises in construction costs.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
