"We have this approach that we're a bunch of battlers trying to have a bit of fun and see if we can win a few games here or there."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet spoke from the heart after his team won back-to-back Cricket North premierships on Saturday.
He highlighted the club's positive culture, his group's fun approach to the game and their backs-against-the-wall effort to make the grand final.
"We get to do the fun part, there's a lot of other people around our club that do some hard work to make sure we're in a situation to actually play cricket," he said.
"So it's really nice to see them happy on days like today."
The Shamrocks dominated both days of play and kept Launceston, who finished top of the ladder, to 100 in their second innings at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday.
Jono Chapman was the star on day two with 5-33 from 20 overs.
His teammate Kieren Hume was named player of the match for his incredible performance which featured 7-33 and 3-31 as well as 42 runs.
After resuming at 8-157, Westbury's Jordan French (4) edged and the ball flew through to Launceston's Will Bennett at slip off Daniel Smith.
Smith soon sent the bails flying after getting through Chapman's (25) gate and the Shamrocks were all out for 169.
Sam Elliston-Buckley (10) was the first Lion to go.
He slashed late at a Chapman ball that was gloved by Westbury wicket-keeper James Tyson.
The Lions could only add 15 more runs before Murfet took a ripping catch at slip to have Lions' captain Cam Lynch (10) out off Hume's bowing.
Launceston were 3-31 when Hume had Alistair Taylor out lbw. Then Ben Humphrey and Charlie Eastoe dug in at the crease for an hour.
Eastoe was caught pulling a shot that went straight back to speedster Joel Lloyd.
The dismissed batter wondered whether the ball was too high and considered a no-ball but the umpire ruled it fair.
Minutes later Humphrey (19) slashed at a ball outside off-stump and edged to Dean Thiesfield in slip.
You could tell it was a big wicket by the Shamrocks' reaction as they mobbed Thiesfield.
The Lions ended up losing 5-8 through the middle order and with the game looking done and dusted Dravid Rao and Smith lifted the run rate with positive strokes.
But eventually Hume broke through Rao's gate as the tail-ender swung big and missed to make it 9-99.
It didn't take long for Chapman to trap Jonah Cooper lbw. Westbury's openers then chased down the runs with ease (0-28).
Murfet said the Shamrocks' first bowling innings was crucial in setting up the win.
He said they were strong in the field and took just about all of their catching opportunities.
Lynch said the Lions struggled from the start.
"We got put on the back foot pretty early, being sent in to bat and losing wickets early and we just weren't able to recover from there," he said.
The Lions' skipper said the Shamrocks were the better side on a pitch that was a talking point throughout the match.
"It is what it is, we both had to play on it, they played on it better than what we did," he said.
"They probably also had the pickings of the conditions but they outclassed us on it."
Lynch explained what was tricky about batting.
"Kieren bowled really well, he was turning the ball quite a lot, it seemed to be reverse swinging a bit (Saturday) afternoon as well and that made life challenging," he said.
The skipper thanked the Lions' supporters, committee, volunteers and sponsors.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
