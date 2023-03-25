One must applaud council's decision to greatly increase Launceston's green canopy.
I would remind council of an earlier policy: to link City Park with Royal Park with an avenue of trees along Cameron Street.
When I wrote to council about this some three years ago, I was told it would happen once Civic Square had been refurbished.
Council seems to have forgotten that planned development.
It is not too late to now establish that avenue along Cameron Street.
Crab apples or cherry trees would be great.
Dick James, Norwood
Launceston and its street congestion problems cannot be solved by decreased speed limits.
The areas listed are already overcrowded, especially at school pick up and drop off times.
Decreased speed limits will not assist traffic movement.
Cheaper or free bus travel, with more regular and reliable timetables, may help.
Another possible solution is to have wider bike lanes and smooth riding.
Slowing everybody down may prevent accidents but it may also increase them, as people get more and more frustrated with slower moving traffic.
Kim Clarke, Mowbray
When Albo committed to AUKUS,
The response was predictably raucous.
For handing our army,
To the US was balmy.
The Yanks had simply soft-talked us.
John Biggs, Mount Nelson
An elevated footbridge is needed at Invermay where the traffic lights are near the Invermay newsagents.
Pedestrians crossing from and to the university will prevent the flow of traffic when they activate the pedestrian traffic lights to cross Invermay Road to visit /return from the various businesses or to the bus stops.
At times traffic flow could be very stop-start.
J. Breen, Newnham
Constitutional experts such as Anne Twomey and George Williams have stated that appeals to the High Court are unlikely and I support them.
The Voice may make recommendations to parliament and executive government.
The parliament and executive shall have final say.
'Shall' is the important word.
Brian Khan, Bridport
Personally there is no higher recommendation anyone, including myself, can give to this magnificent innovation 'Examiner Digital'.
I have been a subscriber for over two years, and it is fantastic.
At 86 years with health issues, and bed bound for a lot of the time, it has become my major source of worldwide, Australian and local information, every disabled and time pressed person should subscribe.
Gone are the days of all-weather retrieval of the hard copy, however I can still see the important need for it, and a way of life.
I can read in the comfort of my home, without moving a muscle.
For able-bodied people it is marvellous they can read The Examiner approximately from 4.30am before going to work giving them an advantage of knowing what is happening before they venturing out.
I personally read it carefully in the comfort of my bed from about 5am, going backwards and forwards at leisure covering every detail of news.
And if you want to check something in a previous edition you can, by just going back, every edition is there.
The costs are great, I prefer the discounted annual subscription.
I applaud and recommend this incredible initiative and thank you so much, The Examiner.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
