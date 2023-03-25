Descendants and relatives of Andrew and Hannah Gatenby, who arrived in Tasmania 200 years ago this year, are calling out to relatives for a bicentenary celebration in Campbell Town in June.
Gatenby Tasmanian Bicentenary committee member Chris Gatenby said Campbell Town was a significant location for the reunion.
"It's a central location for the state but also because of the family's long-running history there," Mr Gatenby said.
"We're expecting around 150 to 200 people."
Mr Gatenby's cousin David was inspired to write a book about his ancestors from years of diaries and memorabilia collected over the years, titled The Gatenby Saga.
"I had 100 years of diaries and documents which gave me good detail for the book," David said.
"They told of bushrangers, farming and agriculture back then."
Featured on the front cover is a familiar sight to many Launcestonians, the wheel from the Penny Royal water mill, which rests at the Kings Bridge Restaurant.
The mill was built by the Gatenbys on the original land grant at Barton a century ago and is a feature of the family enterprise.
In the 1970s it was relocated brick-by-brick to Launceston by Roger Smith.
"He actually numbered each brick as it came out and put them all back together," David said.
"When he was finally finished he had four left over."
Mr Gatenby said the bicentenary was a chance for descendents and relatives to rekindle their connection with their family history.
"We really wanted to reach out and find descendants and relatives, but also friends of the Gatenbys," he said.
"There would have been hundreds of workers at different properties and people who were associated with the family over the years."
The family will gather for a photo on Saturday, just as they did at the 175th and 150th celebrations.
"There will be a full family tree there that one of our cousins put a lot of work into."
The Gatenby Bicentenary will be held over the weekend of June 24 and 25 at the Campbell Town Showgrounds.
Tickets for the event can be found on Eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.