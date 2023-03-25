The Examiner
Gatenby relatives and descendents sought for bicentenary celebration

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Cousins Chris and David Gatenby with David's sister, Jenny Abey, look over original Gatenby diary entries from the 1800s. Behind them is the Penny Royal Mill which was relocated from their original land in the 1970s. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Descendants and relatives of Andrew and Hannah Gatenby, who arrived in Tasmania 200 years ago this year, are calling out to relatives for a bicentenary celebration in Campbell Town in June.

