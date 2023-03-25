The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Swimming Tasmania open water champions decided

By Wendy Shaw
March 26 2023 - 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee-Anne Edmunds officiating at the recent state championships. Picture Facebook

The Swimming Tasmania open water champions have been decided, following the completion of the three qualifying ocean swims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.