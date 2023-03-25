The Swimming Tasmania open water champions have been decided, following the completion of the three qualifying ocean swims.
The senior female champion is Billie Roger, of Hobart Aquatic, with Jayde Richardson (Sandy Bay) second.
The senior male champion is Sam Askey-Doran, of Hobart Aquatic, with Bodhi Ruffels (Cradle Coast), second, and Cooper Armistead (Cradle Coast) and Liam Duffy (HC) in third.
The junior female title went to Mollie Davis (Hobart Aquatic), from Meg Homan (CC) in second and Laura Fullarton (HA) third.
James Fullarton (HA) is the junior male champion, from Alexander Stolp (Friends) and Connor McCabe (Launceston Aquatic).
The winners were decided based on points won by Swimming Tasmania athletes competing at three qualifying Tasmanian Ocean Water Swim events at Bellerive, Bridport and Boat Harbour over the summer. Medals were presented at the state long-course swimming championships at Hobart Aquatic Centre in March.
The overall winners of the categories in the nine-event 2022-23 Tasmanian Ocean Water Swim Series have also been decided, after the final weekend of racing at Seven Mile Beach and Kingston Beach on March 18 and 19.
The open champions were Sam Askey-Doran and Billie Roger. Other awards went to: junior champions - James Fullarton and Mollie Davis; Masters - Adam Wiseman and Jayde Richardson; senior masters - Jodie Bennett and Paul Chamberlain; legends - Amanda Duggan and Stephen Hurle.
The Scottsdale pool hosted the New Horizons Tasmania annual Carol Tanner swimming carnival on March 5.
The swimmers of the meet were Aran Miller (42 points) and Sarah Squires (39 points). Michael Kroczewski won the Carol Tanner memorial award.
Meanwhile, North-East swimmers will welcome the news that the open air Scottsdale pool is extending its season until April 10.
Swimming Tasmania has congratulated its state technical manager, Lee-Anne Edmunds, of Launceston, who passed a national referee assessment at the state long-course championships in Hobart in March.
Swimming Tasmania said in a Facebook post: "This now means Lee-Anne may be appointed as a referee at a national meet to allow her to work towards achieving a level-three status which is the top level for referees in Australia. Congratulations Lee-Anne, we are extremely lucky to have you with us."
More than 300 swimmers are set to compete at the 2023 Masters Swimming Australia national championships at the Hobart Aquatic Centre from April 18 to 22. Individual entries have now closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.