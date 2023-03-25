A stoppage-time winner has sent Launceston City to the top of NPL Tasmania.
Jack Woodland claimed the goal which earned Daniel Syson's team a huge three points with a 1-0 win at Glenorchy.
It followed City's opening-game derby win over Riverside and establishes them as the only side with six points.
Meanwhile, Kingborough had too much experience and strength for a youthful Riverside, running out 5-1 winners.
Olympic registered their first goal for the season but were put to the sword in a ruthless second half that left coach Helder Dos Santos Silva delivering a blunt assessment.
"That was very poor from us," he said. "We were poor in possession, poor in transition and poor all round and we're going to have to change or it will be a very complicated season.
"It does not matter what age you are, when you play against teams with more experience you need to be more clever.
"But this is a good lesson for these lads in terms of maturity."
The Lions dominated the opening half and should have been ahead by much more than one goal.
Kobe Kemp bundled in after 18 minutes but a combination of Olympic keeper Dan Nash, the Windsor Park woodwork, some last-ditch defending and poor finishing prevented the visitors extending their lead.
While Will Prince was being kept honest by Kingborough's wily midfield, his brother Tom, playing at centre-back for Kingborough against his former club, would have had few quieter afternoons on the West Tamar.
Olympic's best hopes came through winger Tom Milner, the pick of which was fired over by his brother Will.
Paradoxically, Olympic were more of a threat after the break but leaked more goals.
Kemp doubled the Lions' lead four minutes after the break and Declan Taylor made it 3-0 from Kemp's cross.
Liam Poulson coolly reduced the arrears from the penalty spot after Tom Milner was fouled but Keenan Douce hit straight back before delivering former Launceston City striker Noah Mies with his customary goal against his home-town rivals.
It was a similar storyline for Launceston United who kept Devonport quiet for nearly an hour before also collapsing, eventually going down 6-1.
In the Women's Super League, South Hobart and Devonport drew 3-3 while Taroona lost 3-0 to Clarence.
Northern Rangers and Riverside set up a mouth-watering Women's Northern Championship clash next week by both winning their second game of the season.
Rangers won 3-1 at Launceston City through goals from Abbie Chugg and her cousins Drew Chugg and Moana Chamberlin.
Rangers coach Jo Haezebrouck said: "They made it difficult for us but we should have buried the game in the first half. It was well deserved but a little bit nerve-wracking."
Eleanor Lyall replied for City whose coach Richard Reilly said: "We were still in it at the end and could even have got a draw. It was a really good game."
Riverside saw off Ulverstone 4-1 thanks to a first-half brace from Meg Connolly, Chelsea Wing and coach Lucy Johns scoring direct from a corner for the second week running.
Devonport beat Launceston United 4-1 while Burnie United romped home 7-0 over Somerset.
In the men's competition, Northern Rangers beat Launceston City 3-2 courtesy of goals from Mitch Jones, Tenzing Anderson and Simon Petrusma.
Riverside were on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller against Ulverstone.
A Reggie Sharpe brace and Zac Thomas had the visitors 3-1 up with Olympic replying through Will Coert before two goals in as many minutes had the hosts level.
The impressive Satsuki Ito bundled in after Aaron Campbell's free-kick hit the bar and Kishor Shrestha levelled moments later. Rodolfo Santibanez restored Ulverstone's lead only for Satsuki to wipe it out again before the visitors grabbed the points with the last kick of the game through an Ethan Keep penalty.
Stand-in coach Brian Wightman said: "I could not be more proud of our lot, they did everything we asked of them. But Ulverstone are fast and energetic and just got over the line in a terrific game."
Burnie went down 4-0 to Somerset.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
