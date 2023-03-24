Yesterday afternoon it was tough to get a car park near a couple of Launceston's community sporting complexes.
It signalled a beautiful thing - sport at a participation level is alive and well.
Certainly, it is far from dead as some of the doomsayers would have you know.
They would suggest folk are too time-poor and tied up with other priorities for anything like traditional sport at club level.
But around 2pm on Saturday afternoon, the car park at the St Leonards sporting complex was completely full - with the BMX, athletics and hockey facilities each operational.
Probably helpful that there wasn't much activity on the croquet fields.
A bit closer to town at Hoblers Bridge the streets were lined with the vehicles of those engaged on every court at the netball centre.
These are great litmus tests for how well community sport in bigger regional centres is going.
On Friday, the Southern independent schools athletics carnival was held in term one for the first time.
The Northern edition will be at St Leonards on Tuesday and the statewide version a week later.
Southern SATIS was a big success in its new position in the school year - higher levels of participation and increased quality of results for the more talented students.
Expect the same for the next two carnivals.
It makes much more sense than more recent timings in September before the third term holidays, which forced schools to hold their own carnivals in late winter or not at all.
Not all sport is about competing for sheep stations, but one thing is pretty clear from the current teenage generation - they remain happy to have a go at sport provided that they are shown how to do it and provided with good environments in which to practice and then participate.
Access to proper instruction and training is vital in all forms of life - and sport has always been a prime example.
Mainlanders would suggest Tasmania is doing better in this regard right now - and are puzzled to know why.
One possible theory might run along the lines that during the pandemic, a broad range of community sport continued in Tasmania much more so than elsewhere.
Tasmanians were certainly back on the horse more quickly than their mainland counterparts and were not challenged by the burden of having to re-engage after long layoffs.
If that's true - and participation numbers are in good shape, then Tasmania should both make hay whilst the sun in shining and at the same time invest in a big way for the future.
It's long been evident that there is not enough court-time available for the massive success that is Tasmanian community basketball. It's a similar story for junior soccer.
Now it's close to impossible for a school to book a day for athletics carnivals at the Domain in Hobart and increasingly so at St Leonards.
Programs that have long been part of the PCYC in Launceston are being punted because competing activities want their timeslots.
These are great problems to have but they need to be addressed.
Like the housing shortage, insufficient infrastructure for community sport is a long-term issue and there is no doubt that the two go hand in hand.
As housing is built and spreads, it's critical that matching greenfield spaces and sports halls are accompanying features.
Those already in existence and those that will need to be provided are facilities that are used five or six or even seven days of every week - not five or six or seven days per year.
When community sport is bursting at the seams and in need of basic functional facilities both on and off court or field, it seems crazy that the priority in Tasmania seems to be a Taj Mahal for the elite participants in one or two sports.
And even then, not because Tasmania needs it but because someone says we must have it in return for what they might be able to give.
Tasmania's Parliamentary Standing Committee of Public Accounts inquiry into the proposed football stadium in Hobart might be targeted - but it should cast a wide net in considering the edifice's justification.
