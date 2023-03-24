Professional sport across the globe is reliant on commercial sponsorship deals. That is as obvious as the branding all over their playing tops.
In Tasmania, we are a little different.
Here, if you are competing in a national sporting league, it is the government you go to with the begging bowl.
And you will likely be met with a boundless generosity of spirit; a willingness to hand over taxpayers' dollars like the well will never dry.
What is particularly troubling though is the habit of funneling money to these sports clubs through state-owned businesses.
This week, we reported on how additional funds will be given to Metro Tasmania to fund its sponsorship of the state's National Basketball League franchise.
Only late last year, Treasurer Michael Ferguson refused to say how much Metro - owned by the government - was effectively giving to the JackJumpers.
Mr Ferguson said it was a "commercial arrangement for Metro", which is odd given he has now disclosed in his Supplementary Appropriation Bill that the company will receive an extra $150,000 from the taxpayer to cover the deal.
Metro, it should be understood, is a massive money sink; it requires many more millions from the public purse each year than it takes in from passenger fares. Not that this is wrong; it provides an important service. But it does raise the question of what business it has sponsoring a basketball team.
Labor's transport spokesman, Josh Willie, accused the government of using the "back door" to support the JackJumpers, and said it had a problem with transparency. He is right.
It should be said though that a similar backdoor sponsorship began when Labor was in power.
The state-owned TT-Line - operator of the Spirit of Tasmania ferries - has been sponsoring the North Melbourne Football Club for years to help secure (poorly attended) AFL games for Hobart.
In another such deal, TT-Line is also the "Foundation Principal Partner" of the JackJumpers, with the Spirit logo prominent on their home and away jerseys.
It all begs the question of why, when competing on the national stage, Tasmania is so reliant on sponsorship paid for - directly or otherwise - with public funds.
Unfortunately, we know that if, or when, we have our own AFL team, it will be more of the same.
