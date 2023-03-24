The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL || State companies' secret deals no way to fund sport

March 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spirit of Tasmania operator TT-Line is a key sponsor of the JackJumpers NBL team. Picture file.

Professional sport across the globe is reliant on commercial sponsorship deals. That is as obvious as the branding all over their playing tops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.